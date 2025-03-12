RAMPF Electro Casting Resins: Robust Protection & Optimal Thermal Management
productronica China: High-performance silicone, polyurethane, and epoxy systems for electromobility, automotive, and electric/electronic components – Hall W1/Booth 1650.
Nantong, China, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF (Nantong) Co., Ltd. is showcasing its comprehensive range of high-performance electro casting resins, sealing systems, and adhesives for electromobility, automotive, and electric/electronic components at productronica China in Shanghai from March 26 to 28 – Hall W1/Booth 1650.
Key Facts
1. RAMPF electro casting resins provide robust protection for electric and electronic components against chemical substances and environmental factors such as heat, cold, and moisture.
2. The 1- and 2-component systems based on silicone, polyurethane, and epoxy stand for optimal thermal management and maximum durability.
3. High-performance sealing and adhesive systems complement RAMPF's encompassing offering for the e-mobility, automotive, and electrical/electronic industries.
Electro Casting Resins
RAMPF electro casting resins provide robust protection for electric and electronic components against chemical substances and environmental factors such as heat, cold, and moisture. The 1- and 2-component systems, including silicone (RAKU® SIL), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX), ensure optimal thermal management and maximal durability.
Product benefits:
• High mechanical and thermal strength for long-term performance
• Hydrolysis resistance
• Flexible curing times
• Strong adhesion to metals, housings, and components
• Automated processing
• RoHS compliance and adherence to standards such as UL 94, RTI, and OBJS2.
Featured industries and applications at productronica China 2025:
• Electromobility: Effective heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics, with gap fillers and heat-conductive casting systems enhancing heat Management
• Automotive: AC/DC and DC/DC converters, fuel-pump systems, on-board control units, ventilation control units, sensors, trunk latches
• Electrics/Electronics: Motors, transformers, relays, and control units, with RTI resins maintaining properties and functions for maximum performance of electrical/electronic systems
Sealing Systems
RAMPF polyurethane and silicone systems are the industry benchmark for efficient sealing, top quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The liquid to highly thixotropic sealing foams guarantee long-term protection from moisture, dust, and chemicals.
Featured industries and applications at productronica China 2025:
• Electromobility: Fuel cells, battery housings, charging stations, and charging connectors
• Automotive: Door and door-lock modules, loudspeaker boxes, fuse boxes, battery covers, ventilation grills, brake and rear Lights
• Electrics/Electronics: Electrical enclosures, control cabinets, and housing covers
Adhesives
RAMPF polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone adhesives deliver exceptional adhesion for a strong, permanent bond. The high-performance systems exhibit excellent temperature and chemical resistance, can be customized to meet a variety of requirements, and are easy to process.
Featured industries and applications at productronica China 2025:
• Automotive: Servomotors, airbag control units, panel inserts, interior door panels, pillar lamination, rear panel covers, retainer bonding, rear shelves, optical bonding, flock coating of interior components, and bonding of exterior parts in lightweight construction
Tiger Meng, CEO of RAMPF (Nantong), the Chinese subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group: “We provide customers with a comprehensive solution for their casting, sealing, and bonding needs. As a global leader in reactive resin systems and dispensing machinery, RAMPF ensures the perfect alignment of material properties and application processes. We look forward to connecting with industry experts at productronica China to explore the latest advancements in electric mobility and electric/electronic manufacturing. Our commitment to developing top-tier products quickly and cost-efficiently ensures we stay at the forefront of innovation.”
Visit RAMPF at productronica China in Shanghai from March 26 to 28 – Hall W1/Booth 1650.
