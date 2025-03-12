Community Hospice & Palliative Care Achieves Historic Milestone, Caring for 1,500 Patients Daily
Jacksonville, FL, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Community Hospice & Palliative Care proudly announces a monumental achievement in its 46-year history: surpassing 1,500 patients receiving hospice care in a single day. This makes Community Hospice the largest provider in the local community as well as one of the largest single-site providers in the nation. Nationally, the average hospice provides care to less than 100 patients a day with 63 percent of all hospices with fewer than 50 patients.
Beyond this numeric milestone, their focus remains on delivering unparalleled quality, with scores consistently surpassing national benchmarks. This commitment to excellence has established Community Hospice & Palliative Care as a leader in hospice care nationwide and a recipient of the prestigious Hospice Honors award. As the region's sole nonprofit hospice provider, they are committed to upholding the highest care and service excellence standards.
"We are celebrating this achievement with our amazing staff and sharing this news with our community with our deepest gratitude for their ongoing support," said Phillip Ward, President, and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. "Each year, we add to the 240,000 patients who received care over the last 46 years from this organization and we look forward to continuing the legacy as the compassionate guide at the end of life in North Florida.”
