Curt Eric Clendenin Unveils "Andy Kaufman Is Alive" EP: a Musical Journey Down a 25-Year Rabbit Hole

"Andy Kaufman Is Alive," by Curt Eric Clendenin, is composed of songs unearthed from the archives. In light of documentary, "Thank You Very Much," this mini-album serves as a wonderful companion piece to the documentary, inspired by the theory of Andy Kaufman faking his death. It is available on Bandcamp for Kaufman Enthusiasts.