Curt Eric Clendenin Unveils "Andy Kaufman Is Alive" EP: a Musical Journey Down a 25-Year Rabbit Hole
"Andy Kaufman Is Alive," by Curt Eric Clendenin, is composed of songs unearthed from the archives. In light of documentary, "Thank You Very Much," this mini-album serves as a wonderful companion piece to the documentary, inspired by the theory of Andy Kaufman faking his death. It is available on Bandcamp for Kaufman Enthusiasts.
Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Curt Eric Clendenin — multi-disciplinary musician, actor, author, painter, and self-proclaimed "Yes" collaborator — has released his latest EP, "Andy Kaufman Is Alive," a four-song mini-album that dives deep into the enigmatic theory that legendary comedian Andy Kaufman may have faked his death on May 16, 1984.
Available now, the EP chronicles Curt’s decades-long fascination with Kaufman’s legacy, blending haunting melodies with personal reflections on a mystery that began in 1999. "Andy Kaufman Is Alive," captures Clendenin's journey through a labyrinth of clues, coincidences, and curiosities that first sparked on andykaufmanlives.com over 20 years ago. From Twitter threads and podcasts to magazines, YouTube hangouts, radio stations, books, and articles, Curt’s obsession with Kaufman’s influence on media and culture has now crystallized into this unique project.
“Andy Kaufman is responsible for indirectly creating much more of our media than we realize,” Curt explains. “For instance: The documentary 'Thank You Very Much,' the biopic 'Saturday Night,' and my four-song EP 'Andy Kaufman Is Alive,' are example of Kaufman's powerful influence.”
The EP features the following tracks, each tied to a specific moment in Clendenin’s investigative timeline:
"Keeping To Himself" (1999)
"Uncle Andy Lies" (2008)
"This Puzzlementary" (2009)
"Fetch Me If You Can" (2015)
Each song offers listeners a glimpse into Curt’s thoughts and emotions as strange events unfolded during the writing and recording process. Written and recorded amidst the surreal happenings he was investigating, the EP serves as both a musical narrative and a personal diary of discovery.
Curt Eric Clendenin provides vocals, guitars, and lyrics, with Jacque Babb lending her voice to “This Puzzlementary.” The project was expertly mixed by Eric Woods, bringing Clendenin’s vision to life. Released on Bandcamp, "Andy Kaufman Is Alive" invites fans of music, mystery, and Kaufman’s legacy to join Curt down the rabbit hole.
