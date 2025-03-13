DACHsec Summit to Address Security Investment Effectiveness and Resilience
Security Leaders to Convene to Discuss Security Spending, Third-Party Risk and Organizational Resilience
Princeton, NJ, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The DACHsec Cyber Summit returns for its eighth edition on April 1 and 2, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany. Organized by QG Media, an ISMG company, the summit will unify cybersecurity leaders to tackle pressing challenges, including risk quantification, security spending effectiveness, third-party risk management and implementing resilient security practices across the region.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, AI automation disrupting security norms and continuing regulatory pressures, security leaders must balance limited resources with growing demands for comprehensive risk mitigation strategies. The summit aims to provide actionable strategies for organizations dealing with these challenges while maintaining strong security postures in an era of economic constraints.
“Risk quantification has become a central challenge for the DACH region CISOs who must justify security investments to their boards. The 2025 DACHsec Cyber Summit brings together practitioners who have developed practical frameworks that go beyond spreadsheets to demonstrate real security value,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “This year’s sessions specifically examine how organizations can move beyond simple metrics to implement practical risk management strategies that executives can understand and support.”
A key focus of this year’s summit will be practical approaches to risk management and quantification. Michael Beaupre, head of cybersecurity at Hays, will lead a session examining how data-driven methods can enhance security posture while avoiding the pitfalls of over-reliance on purely quantitative metrics. His presentation will address the significant challenges security leaders face when articulating complex digital risks to board members and executive leadership.
International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Security Spending Guide projects European security spending to reach $84 billion by 2027, highlighting the critical need for effective resource allocation strategies. Against this backdrop of substantial investment, the panel discussion “Effectivity Monitoring: Navigating the Balance of Investment and Risk in Resource Allocation” will feature Trish McGill, senior cybersecurity expert; Maximilian B. Faggion, head of global information security at Deugro Group; Jorge Rocha, senior IT compliance lead at Delivery Hero; Michael Fontner, head of global IT at Herrenknecht AG and Weldon Dodd, senior vice president of global solutions at Kandji. Panelists will explore key metrics for monitoring the effectiveness of security spending, common challenges in achieving optimal efficiency and frameworks for aligning security investments with actual risk exposure. The session will also examine how “gesunder Menschenverstand” – or healthy common sense – influences sound decision-making in resource allocation.
The interconnected nature of modern business environments presents additional security challenges as supply chains grow more complex. Ali Baccouche, regional information security and data privacy officer at Texas Instruments, will share insights into managing vulnerabilities associated with third-party relationships, including liability concerns that arise from breaches or failures in security measures.
“Our focus on risk management and resilience directly addresses what security leaders in the DACH region have identified as their most pressing concerns. The interactive format enables attendees to share their experiences and develop solutions that work in their specific environments,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media.
As cybersecurity awareness grows across the region, the DACH Cyber Summit addresses persistent challenges in implementing good cyber hygiene, cohesive supply chain security, zero-trust architectures and incident response plans. With its focus on balanced approaches to risk management and resilience, this year’s event promises to deliver actionable insights for organizations navigating an increasingly complex security landscape while maintaining business objectives.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://dach.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
