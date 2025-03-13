Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges.