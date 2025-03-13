Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactfual women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
As the visionary leaders behind Investrio, Joyce and Laura are pioneering a new era of financial empowerment for women solopreneurs and small business owners. Their innovative platform bridges the gap between personal and business finance, providing accessible, intuitive tools that help solopreneurs manage expenses, optimize taxes, and build long-term wealth.
“Investrio is more than just a fintech platform — it’s a movement to ensure women entrepreneurs have the financial resources and knowledge they need to thrive,” said Joyce Medeiros, Co-Founder and CEO. “Being recognized by Inc. is an incredible honor, and it validates our mission to change the financial trajectory for women business owners everywhere.”
Laura Texidor, Co-Founder and COO, added: “We’re proud to stand among this group of fearless female founders who are shaping the future of business. This recognition fuels our passion to continue building solutions that make financial success more attainable for women solopreneurs.”
"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.
Redefining Financial Tools for Women Solopreneurs
Women-led businesses are growing at record rates, yet they face unique financial challenges, from access to capital to navigating complex tax systems. Investrio was built to solve these challenges, offering:
A Unified Business & Personal Finance Hub – Helping solopreneurs seamlessly track earnings, manage expenses, and plan for taxes.
AI-Powered Financial Insights – Suggestions tailored to help business owners optimize cash flow and reduce debt.
Wealth-Building Tools – Strategies to help women entrepreneurs move beyond financial survival and into long-term growth.
About Inc.’s Female Founders 500
Now in its eighth year, Inc.’s Female Founders 500 List celebrates trailblazing women who are driving change and making significant contributions in their respective industries. Honorees are selected based on their impact, leadership, and ability to push boundaries in entrepreneurship. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.
About Investrio
Investrio is a mission-driven fintech company that empowers women solopreneurs by integrating personal and business financial management into a single platform. Designed to simplify taxes and expense tracking, Investrio helps business owners build sustainable practices and achieve financial independence. Backed by Techstars, Investrio is leading the charge in inclusive financial innovation.
