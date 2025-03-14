Family Mediation Training Returns to West Virginia After Nearly a Decade West Virginia Mediators Can Now Receive Court-Approved Training Within the State
West Virginia has not had a mediation training program to prepare mediators for court referrals. A hybrid mediation training program for Fmaily Court is now open for registration.
Charles Town, WV, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attorney and mediator Brenda Waugh is pleased to announce the return of family mediation training in West Virginia, offering mediators the opportunity to meet the state’s court referral qualifications for the first time since 2017. This 40-hour, Supreme Court-approved training program will equip mediators with the essential skills, legal knowledge, and ethical considerations needed to handle contested custody cases.
Since the implementation of West Virginia’s court-mandated mediation requirement, the state has faced a shortage of qualified family mediators, making this training a vital resource for professionals seeking to serve families in conflict.
The program is structured over eight weeks, featuring:
· Live, interactive online sessions on Thursday evenings (6:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET via Zoom) beginning on August 7, 2025.
· A highly engaging in-person intensive at Blackwater Falls State Park in Davis, WV, scheduled for September 17-19, 2025.
· Instruction covering family law, mediation techniques, and domestic violence considerations
Brenda Waugh brings over three decades of legal and mediation experience to this training. A licensed attorney in Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., she holds a Master’s in Conflict Transformation from EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding and has worked extensively in family mediation. She is a qualified mentor for Virginia mediators and has taught at WVU Law School and EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, while leading mediation workshops across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
The program is titled, “Essential Family Mediation: 40-Hour Training for West Virginia Courts: Gain the skills and qualifications to mediate court-referred family cases in West Virginia. A deposit of $150.00 is required at the time of registration and the balance will be due by July 15, 2025. The cost is $950.00 for early bird registration and $1,100.00 for regular registration. Continuing legal education credits should be available for most of the event.
The tuition covers all training sessions, course materials, and certification upon completion.
Spots are limited. Enrollment is capped at 30 participants to ensure a hands-on, interactive experience.
To register or learn more, contact Brenda Waugh at waugh@brendawaugh.com or call 304-728-3660.
What Past Participants Say About Brenda’s Training:
· "Content, preparation, and interaction were excellent!"
· "Great handouts and dynamic presentation—very engaging.
· "The role play was thought-provoking and fun!"
· "Loved her use of metaphor—very effective!"
Since the implementation of West Virginia’s court-mandated mediation requirement, the state has faced a shortage of qualified family mediators, making this training a vital resource for professionals seeking to serve families in conflict.
The program is structured over eight weeks, featuring:
· Live, interactive online sessions on Thursday evenings (6:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET via Zoom) beginning on August 7, 2025.
· A highly engaging in-person intensive at Blackwater Falls State Park in Davis, WV, scheduled for September 17-19, 2025.
· Instruction covering family law, mediation techniques, and domestic violence considerations
Brenda Waugh brings over three decades of legal and mediation experience to this training. A licensed attorney in Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., she holds a Master’s in Conflict Transformation from EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding and has worked extensively in family mediation. She is a qualified mentor for Virginia mediators and has taught at WVU Law School and EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, while leading mediation workshops across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
The program is titled, “Essential Family Mediation: 40-Hour Training for West Virginia Courts: Gain the skills and qualifications to mediate court-referred family cases in West Virginia. A deposit of $150.00 is required at the time of registration and the balance will be due by July 15, 2025. The cost is $950.00 for early bird registration and $1,100.00 for regular registration. Continuing legal education credits should be available for most of the event.
The tuition covers all training sessions, course materials, and certification upon completion.
Spots are limited. Enrollment is capped at 30 participants to ensure a hands-on, interactive experience.
To register or learn more, contact Brenda Waugh at waugh@brendawaugh.com or call 304-728-3660.
What Past Participants Say About Brenda’s Training:
· "Content, preparation, and interaction were excellent!"
· "Great handouts and dynamic presentation—very engaging.
· "The role play was thought-provoking and fun!"
· "Loved her use of metaphor—very effective!"
Contact
Waugh Law & MediationContact
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
brendawaugh.com
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
brendawaugh.com
Categories