DSI's 6th Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium Dates Announced
The digital forensics community will convene May 14-15 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In 2024, cybercrime inflicted a staggering cost exceeding $350 Billion on the United States. As digital vulnerabilities continue to escalate, federal agencies have recognized digital forensics as paramount to both defending against and prosecuting cybercrime, as well as crimes with digital components. The increasing reliance on computers and digital devices has made digital evidence crucial for solving crimes and legal disputes. Digital forensics investigators meticulously analyze digital evidence to understand the intricacies of cyberattacks, implement proactive measures to mitigate future vulnerabilities, and ensure successful prosecution of cybercriminals.
This year’s Symposium will emphasize the critical need to bolster digital forensic techniques and methodologies to effectively combat the ever-evolving landscape of both physical and cybercrime. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from leading experts in the field of digital forensics, underscoring its vital role in achieving a more just and secure America.
Key Discussion Topics Include:
- Delivering Cutting Edge Digital Investigative Tools and Policy to Support DC3’s National Security Partners
- Advancing Modern Forensic Science for a More Effective Criminal Justice System
- Researching the Evolving Landscape of Digital Forensics: Addressing Emerging Challenges and Best Practices
- Meeting Criminals in Cyberspace to Enhance Force Protection for the US Navy
- Understanding eDiscovery Technologies Role in Digital Forensics
- Promoting Digital Forensic Techniques in the Protection of US Assets and Leaders
The Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium is a no-cost-to-government event. All active-duty military personnel, civilians, and federal government employees are eligible to attend at no charge. For more information, visit https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/
