siffron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Demand
Des Plaines, IL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- siffron, a leading innovator in retail display solutions, is significantly enhancing its extrusion manufacturing capabilities in the Chicagoland area to support increasing customer demand with faster lead times, greater efficiency, and superior product quality.
Siffron is opening a new manufacturing facility equipped with seven new production lines (14 extruders) to strengthen its production capacity further. These state-of-the-art systems are scheduled to be installed, commissioned, and fully operational by mid-2025, increasing siffron’s total extrusion capacity to 38 extruders.
This strategic expansion underscores siffron’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to the retail industry by:
· Boosting Production Capacity: Increased output to meet rising demand from retailers and brands while allowing for additional growth and expansion.
· Accelerating Lead Times and containing costs: Faster turnaround ensures customers receive their products quickly without threat from tariffs.
· Enhancing Efficiency & Quality: Cutting-edge technology for improved precision and consistency.
“We’re thrilled to expand our manufacturing capabilities,” said David Nebl, Vice President of Production at siffron. “These upgrades will significantly enhance our ability to serve customers, ensuring they receive high-quality, reliable solutions faster than ever.”
With these advancements, siffron continues to set the standard for retail display manufacturing, reinforcing its position as a trusted industry leader dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and customer success.
For more information, visit siffron.com.
About siffron
For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment, and purchase consolidation.
Contact
SiffronContact
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
