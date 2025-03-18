siffron Solidifies Market Leadership with Triple ISO Certification at Des Plaines Manufacturing Facility
Des Plaines, IL, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- siffron, a global leader in retail merchandising solutions, proudly announces that its Des Plaines manufacturing facility has earned three prestigious ISO certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety.
These internationally recognized certifications reinforce siffron’s position as a premier provider of innovative merchandising solutions while demonstrating its unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and workplace safety.
Achieving these certifications underscores siffron’s dedication to operational excellence across key areas:
· Unmatched Quality Standards (ISO 9001:2015): Ensuring consistent product excellence, compliance with customer and regulatory requirements, and continuous process improvement.
· Sustainable Manufacturing Leadership (ISO 14001:2015): Reducing environmental impact, optimizing resource efficiency, and advancing sustainability initiatives in line with global standards.
· Workplace Safety & Employee Well-being (ISO 45001:2018): Prioritizing a safe and healthy work environment, minimizing risks, and fostering a culture of well-being for its workforce.
“These certifications validate siffron’s commitment to setting industry benchmarks for quality, sustainability, and safety,” said David Nebl, Vice President of Manufacturing. “By aligning with internationally recognized standards, we continue to enhance our operational efficiency and reinforce our role as a trusted leader in retail merchandising solutions.”
With these latest certifications, siffron further solidifies its reputation as a world-class manufacturing powerhouse, delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that drive retail success.
For more information on siffron’s industry-leading solutions, visit siffron.com.
About siffron
For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment, and purchase consolidation.
Contact
SiffronContact
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
