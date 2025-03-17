Announcing DSI’s 28th Biannual DoD/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT Community to Convene May 28-29 in National Harbor, MD
Washington, DC, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the pursuit of fielding solutions that will enable lifelong patient-centered care, the Spring 2025 DoD/VA HIT Summit will explore current and future initiatives to support a secure, interoperable health IT approach. Senior leaders at this event will discuss efforts to drive a seamless, unified experience for veterans, improve care and accessibility to Veterans. This event will also offer attendees insight into current efforts to develop a stronger, more consistent VA EHR rollout that further ensures patient safety, as well as how DHA is working to support digital-first health care delivery. Finally, a panel at this event will focus on improving accessibility for Veterans through innovative technology solutions.
Topics to be Covered Include:
- Delivering World-Class, Integrated, and Coordinated Healthcare to Veterans
- Providing Full-spectrum Acquisition Support to DHA, Services, and COCOMs to Ensure Optimized Health Services Across the MHS
- Driving Toward 2026: Developing a Stronger, More Consistent EHR Rollout That Further Ensures Patient Safety
- Fielding Technologies and Solutions That Will Optimize the Future of the Federal EHR
- Improving Accessibility for Veterans Through Innovative Technology Integration
- Improving the Delivery of Healthcare for Patients and Providers at Lovell HCC
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and industry. To learn more, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. This Symposium is a no-cost-to-government event. All active-duty military personnel, civilians, and federal government employees are eligible to attend at no charge. Those interested in participating in the Spring 2025 DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at healthit.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
