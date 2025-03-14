Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Hockliffe, United Kingdom, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. According to Waste King’s Managing Director, Glenn Currie, Waste King has received two such offers to be acquired – but has rejected both of them.
“Our strategy is to increase investment and push our plans for growth and expansion,” he said. “Our particular initiative for 2025 is to plant a forest to offset our carbon footprint associated with collecting and processing the increasing amount of waste we’re handling for our customers.”
This strategy has seen Waste King open a second office and increase its head count by 75 per cent in the last year. It’s also added four new vehicles to its fleet as part of its plan to grow to turning over some £20m a year.
“We’re well on the way to achieving that figure,” commented Waste King’s Operations Director, Andy Cattigan. “Within the last two years, we’ve seen our annual revenue increase by some 133 per cent.
“Each month, Waste King currently manages and successfully accomplishes some 63,930 movements from wheelie bins, skips, man-and-van rubbish clearance, grabs and road sweepers. All this contributes to the very many tonnes of waste that Waste King has collected and processed in the last year.”
This level of business encouraged Waste King to build new offices at its local waste transfer station to expand the site so that waste can be recycled more efficiently. It’s also carried out improvements to its weighbridge for articulated lorries.
In addition, Waste King continues to invest in a new technology system which monitors and reports, in-depth, on weights, waste streams and collections and then analyses sites and waste disposal methods – identifying such things as why rubbish has increased in some locations or why areas are frequently left with rubbish.
“We aim to offer our clients value for money and we meet their needs through understanding those needs as a result of engaging in excellent communications with them,” Andy Cattigan added. “Our monitoring and reporting enables traceability and accountability of every movement of waste material from the point of collection to its destination.”
“While we’re doing more than ever before for more customers than ever before, on a national scale, we’re confident that we can weather the business pressures and the offers to merge or be acquired,” said Glenn Currie.
About Waste King Ltd
As a specialist collections operator, formed in 2007 by Glenn Currie and Andy Cattigan, Waste King serves the domestic and commercial markets. It focuses not only on providing a friendly, efficient, cost-effective service but also one which is environmentally friendly. In particular, Waste King’s uniformed, Environment Agency-licensed staff take time to ensure that the maximum amount of waste can be recycled and that all the waste it collects is disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Waste King aims to create a professional and environmentally responsible solution for both homes and businesses alike by creating the environmentally friendly solution to waste removal and recycling.
