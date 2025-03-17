SottoPelle® Recognizes Malika Ammor, DNP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Natick, MA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Malika Ammor is a highly skilled Doctor Nurse Practitioner with over 10 years of experience in the medical field, specializing in hematology, oncology, and aesthetic medicine. For the past 5 years, Malika has focused on helping patients achieve improved health, confidence, and quality of life through innovative, evidence-based treatments.
With a strong passion for personalized care, Malika is dedicated to addressing each patient’s needs. By integrating expertise in hormone optimization with advanced aesthetic techniques, Malika empowers patients to look and feel their best, enhancing their overall well-being.
Fluent in three languages, Malika combines cultural sensitivity with a compassionate, patient-centered approach to care. Malika is proud to be a trusted provider with SottoPelle®, helping individuals achieve balanced, healthy, and vibrant lives.
Provider Information:
Malika Ammor, DNP
DermalTouch, LLC
230 Pond Street
Natick, MA 01760
(617) 642-5478
https://dermaltouch.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
