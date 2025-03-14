Hope’s Door Promotes Mia Pergolizzi, Esq. to Chief of Legal Services
Hope’s Door is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mia Pergolizzi, Esq., to Chief of Legal Services. She will be a critical element in the expansion of the Hope’s Door Legal Center.
Hawthorne, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mia Pergolizzi, Esq., to Chief of Legal Services. Pergolizzi is a trusted advocate and legal counselor whose trauma-informed approach ensures that our clients are heard, supported, and guided through the complexities of family and matrimonial law. She will be a critical element in the expansion of the Hope’s Door Legal Center.
Previously serving as Hope’s Door Senior Attorney, Pergolizzi has been with Hope’s Door for six years, where she helped to launch the Hope’s Door Legal Center in 2018 alongside her predecessor, Stacey Neumann. Pergolizzi’s leadership has helped guide instrumental changes within the legal department resulting in expanded legal services for our clients. About her promotion, Pergolizzi says, “I am honored to step into this role and help to expand our Legal Center continuing the good work that we do for survivors of IPV. I am grateful that I was left a strong program by Stacey Neumann.”
In her new role Pergolizzi will provide legal representation and advocacy for victims of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) alongside leading the legal team in delivering critical representation to victims of IPV. Additionally, she will be responsible for running the program, recruiting, training and overseeing staff attorneys, paralegals and interns as well as reporting to funders. Pergolizzi states, “Every day is different; it’s like being in a legal triage. I have a terrific team who understands the cultural aspects of our clients, meets them where they are and offers them the information, representation and support they need.”
“When Mia joined the Hope’s Door Legal Center in 2018, she quickly became a vital member of our team. She approached her position with dedication and passion for our cause of ending domestic violence,” said Hope’s Door’s Executive Director CarlLa Horton. “After six years with us, we are gratified to be able to recognize Mia for her professional accomplishments, not only as the Chief of Legal Services but also as a member of our Executive Management Team.”
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c ) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
Previously serving as Hope’s Door Senior Attorney, Pergolizzi has been with Hope’s Door for six years, where she helped to launch the Hope’s Door Legal Center in 2018 alongside her predecessor, Stacey Neumann. Pergolizzi’s leadership has helped guide instrumental changes within the legal department resulting in expanded legal services for our clients. About her promotion, Pergolizzi says, “I am honored to step into this role and help to expand our Legal Center continuing the good work that we do for survivors of IPV. I am grateful that I was left a strong program by Stacey Neumann.”
In her new role Pergolizzi will provide legal representation and advocacy for victims of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) alongside leading the legal team in delivering critical representation to victims of IPV. Additionally, she will be responsible for running the program, recruiting, training and overseeing staff attorneys, paralegals and interns as well as reporting to funders. Pergolizzi states, “Every day is different; it’s like being in a legal triage. I have a terrific team who understands the cultural aspects of our clients, meets them where they are and offers them the information, representation and support they need.”
“When Mia joined the Hope’s Door Legal Center in 2018, she quickly became a vital member of our team. She approached her position with dedication and passion for our cause of ending domestic violence,” said Hope’s Door’s Executive Director CarlLa Horton. “After six years with us, we are gratified to be able to recognize Mia for her professional accomplishments, not only as the Chief of Legal Services but also as a member of our Executive Management Team.”
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c ) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
Contact
Hope's DoorContact
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Categories