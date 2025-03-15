Scientology Information Center Invites Community to Celebrate L. Ron Hubbard on his Birthday
The March 13 birthday of L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, is celebrated and lauded not just by Scientologists but also by hundreds of leaders in cities all over the world for his many achievements and contributions to mankind.
Clearwater, FL, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In honor of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard’s Birthday on March 13, the Scientology Information Center is inviting the community to learn about this true-to-life Renaissance Man. The Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street, in the historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater. The birthday celebration at the Scientology Information Center will run throughout March.
Pat Harney, Manager of the Center, shared some of L. Ron Hubbard’s background which the public are invited to see at the Center: “You can learn about Mr. Hubbard’s early days; the travels which led him into far-flung lands and rarely seen wonders; his innumerable adventures while researching, barnstorming and exploring; and his monumental achievements as an author and humanitarian.”
“It is impossible to list in a few words the thousands of awards and recognitions that have been conferred on Mr. Hubbard by hundreds of officials, heads of non-profits and leaders in cities all over the world for his remarkable contributions to mankind,” said Harney.
Harney continued, “In the article, “My Philosophy,” Mr. Hubbard summed up his purpose for discovering and providing these invaluable technologies, ‘I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days.’”
The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater is located at 500 Cleveland Street and is open to the public from 10:00am to 7:00pm Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Visit the center to find out about upcoming events.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
Contact
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
