Fibion Launches Fibion Flash: A New Tool for HRV and Activity Monitoring in Research
Fibion announces the global release of Fibion Flash, a research-grade tool designed for precise HRV, ECG, and movement data collection. Tailored for cardiovascular, movement science, and biomechanics studies, Fibion Flash offers flexible configuration options, durable design, and seamless software integration for research institutions worldwide.
Jyväskylä, Finland, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fibion, a provider of HRV and movement tracking solutions, has announced the global availability of its latest research tool, Fibion Flash. The new device is designed to support cardiovascular research, movement science, and biomechanics by offering researchers high-resolution data collection with flexible configuration options.
Fibion Flash is developed to meet the demands of scalable research projects, allowing users to adjust key settings such as sampling rates for heart rate variability (HRV), electrocardiogram (ECG), and movement tracking. The device is also designed for long-term use with extended battery life and autonomous data collection capabilities.
“Fibion Flash gives researchers more control over their data with customizable sampling rates, precise ECG and motion tracking, and seamless software integration,” said Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO of Fibion. “We wanted to provide a practical, adaptable solution that supports both small-scale studies and large research projects."
Key Features of Fibion Flash
Advanced HRV & ECG Monitoring: Captures high-resolution HRV, ECG, and R-R interval data.
Adjustable Sampling Frequencies: ECG sampling up to 512 Hz, accelerometer up to 416 Hz, with customizable sensitivity.
9-Axis Motion Sensing: Records acceleration, rotation, and magnetic field variations with flexible settings.
Software Integration: Includes a well-documented SDK and Open API for integration with research platforms and data analysis tools.
Durability: Water-resistant and shockproof, designed for various research environments.
Fibion Flash is suited for researchers investigating HRV, autonomic nervous system function, human movement, and related fields, providing a reliable tool for studies in biomechanics, sports science, and long-term health monitoring.
Availability
Fibion Flash is now available for research institutions worldwide. For more information or to request a demo, visit @web.fibion.com
Media Contact:
Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO
Fibion Oy
Phone: +41782105287
Email: @olli.tikkanen@fibion.com
Website: https://web.fibion.com/
