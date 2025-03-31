Blueswift Axles Introduces the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool
Blueswift Axles launches the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool, a solution for identifying torsion axle arm angles. This compact, business card-sized tool features seven pre-marked angles for quick, accurate measurements.
Des Moines, IA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blueswift Axles, an online trailer axle and parts store, announces the launch of the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool — a tool designed to simplify torsion axle identification. To celebrate this innovation, Blueswift Axles is offering a free card to every first-time buyer of the new product.
This business card-sized tool helps trailer owners, mechanics, and industry professionals quickly and accurately determine the arm angle of almost any torsion axle. Featuring seven pre-marked angles — including 45°, 22.5°, 10°, and 0°—this innovative design eliminates guesswork and ensures precise measurements every time.
A Simple, Game-Changing Solution
For years, identifying torsion axle arm angles has been a challenge, often requiring tedious measurements and calculations. The Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool changes that. To use it:
1. Align the diamond on the card with the diamond weld on the torsion arm.
2. Look at the right side of the card where the angle options are displayed.
3. Find the line that runs parallel to the arm to determine the exact angle.
This tool is designed for convenience and accuracy, making it an essential addition to any trailer owner’s toolkit. Whether used by professionals in the industry or DIY enthusiasts, the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool provides a simple, foolproof way to measure torsion axle arm angles.
Get Your First Card Free
As part of this exciting launch, Blueswift Axles is offering each first-time buyer a free Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool. This is their way of introducing trailer owners and professionals to a tool that will make axle identification easier than ever.
Now Available
The Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool is now available for purchase at blueswiftaxles.com. Claim a first free card on the Blueswift Axles website.
About Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles is one of America’s top-rated trailer axle and parts provider, offering high-quality axles, suspension components, and trailer accessories. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, Blueswift Axles continues to set the standard in the trailer industry.
Contact
Carson Holt
(515)-608-8040
https://www.blueswiftaxles.com/
