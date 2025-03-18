Texas Association of ACOs (TXAACOs) Names AaNeel as Newest Business Partner
Healthcare Technology Leader Partners with TXAACOs to Help ACOs Improve Care Coordination, Quality Reporting, and Financial Performance
Jacksonville, FL, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) proudly announces AaNeel as its newest business partner, further strengthening its commitment to equipping Texas ACOs with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive measurable savings, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes.
AaNeel, a healthcare technology company specializing in end-to-end ACO management solutions, empowers organizations with seamless data integration, predictive analytics, and reimbursement optimization to improve care coordination, quality reporting, and financial performance. By leveraging real-time analytics and population health insights, AaNeel helps ACOs navigate the complexities of value-based care while driving measurable improvements in outcomes and cost savings.
“We are excited to welcome AaNeel to the Texas Association of ACOs,” said Nicole Bradberry, TXAACOs Co-Founder and Board Member. “Their innovative approach to data-driven decision-making and financial optimization is exactly what our members need to succeed in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. We look forward to the expertise and technology they bring to the TXAACOs community.”
AaNeel’s impact is already being felt across the ACO community. In Performance Year 2023 (PY23), ACOs utilizing AaNeel’s platform achieved an 8% average savings rate and $1,593 per-member-per-year (PMPY) savings, outperforming national benchmarks. These organizations collectively generated $87.6 million in total net savings, reinforcing AaNeel’s role in enabling data-driven decision-making, seamless integration, and real-time analytics to improve both financial and clinical performance.
TXAACOs Business Partners play an essential role in advancing healthcare transformation by providing ACOs with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in value-based care models. As part of this partnership, AaNeel will actively engage with TXAACOs members, sharing best practices for data-driven decision-making, improving reimbursement accuracy, and leveraging technology to enhance patient care.
“AaNeel is proud to partner with TXAACOs in supporting ACOs and healthcare organizations across Texas,” said Kelly Hidde, Vice President of Business Strategy at AaNeel. “ACOs are under increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes while managing financial risk, and our solutions are designed to make that process easier and more effective. The success our platform helped drive in 2023 demonstrates the power of real-time analytics and seamless data integration in optimizing care delivery, reducing costs, and driving measurable improvements in financial performance. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with ACO leaders to continue this momentum.”
TXAACOs invites healthcare organizations, providers, payers, and industry innovators to join the growing network of value-based care leaders. Business Partners like AaNeel provide essential support, ensuring ACOs have access to cutting-edge technology, analytics, and expertise to drive better healthcare outcomes. For more information about TXAACOs membership, sponsorship, or upcoming events, visit www.TXAACOs.com.
About AANEEL
AaNeel provides population health and analytics solutions built for providers, ACOs, IPAs, and health plans to streamline operations, improve care coordination, and drive measurable outcomes. With integrated data solutions, real-time analytics, and workflow automation, AaNeel helps organizations simplify complexity, enhance financial sustainability, and succeed in value-based care. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with development centers in India, AaNeel delivers scalable, innovative technology that supports risk management, quality improvement, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.aaneel.com.
About TXAACOS
The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs dedicated to advancing value-based care across Texas. TXAACOs brings together providers, payers, and healthcare leaders to enhance care coordination, patient outcomes, and cost efficiency. The organization’s mission is to foster innovation, drive healthcare transformation, and enhance the healthcare experience for all Texans. TXAACOs will host its first annual conference in San Antonio in April 2025, bringing together ACO leaders to explore industry trends, policy updates, and emerging technologies in value-based care. For more information about the conference, visit www.txaacos.com/conference.
AaNeel, a healthcare technology company specializing in end-to-end ACO management solutions, empowers organizations with seamless data integration, predictive analytics, and reimbursement optimization to improve care coordination, quality reporting, and financial performance. By leveraging real-time analytics and population health insights, AaNeel helps ACOs navigate the complexities of value-based care while driving measurable improvements in outcomes and cost savings.
“We are excited to welcome AaNeel to the Texas Association of ACOs,” said Nicole Bradberry, TXAACOs Co-Founder and Board Member. “Their innovative approach to data-driven decision-making and financial optimization is exactly what our members need to succeed in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. We look forward to the expertise and technology they bring to the TXAACOs community.”
AaNeel’s impact is already being felt across the ACO community. In Performance Year 2023 (PY23), ACOs utilizing AaNeel’s platform achieved an 8% average savings rate and $1,593 per-member-per-year (PMPY) savings, outperforming national benchmarks. These organizations collectively generated $87.6 million in total net savings, reinforcing AaNeel’s role in enabling data-driven decision-making, seamless integration, and real-time analytics to improve both financial and clinical performance.
TXAACOs Business Partners play an essential role in advancing healthcare transformation by providing ACOs with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in value-based care models. As part of this partnership, AaNeel will actively engage with TXAACOs members, sharing best practices for data-driven decision-making, improving reimbursement accuracy, and leveraging technology to enhance patient care.
“AaNeel is proud to partner with TXAACOs in supporting ACOs and healthcare organizations across Texas,” said Kelly Hidde, Vice President of Business Strategy at AaNeel. “ACOs are under increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes while managing financial risk, and our solutions are designed to make that process easier and more effective. The success our platform helped drive in 2023 demonstrates the power of real-time analytics and seamless data integration in optimizing care delivery, reducing costs, and driving measurable improvements in financial performance. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with ACO leaders to continue this momentum.”
TXAACOs invites healthcare organizations, providers, payers, and industry innovators to join the growing network of value-based care leaders. Business Partners like AaNeel provide essential support, ensuring ACOs have access to cutting-edge technology, analytics, and expertise to drive better healthcare outcomes. For more information about TXAACOs membership, sponsorship, or upcoming events, visit www.TXAACOs.com.
About AANEEL
AaNeel provides population health and analytics solutions built for providers, ACOs, IPAs, and health plans to streamline operations, improve care coordination, and drive measurable outcomes. With integrated data solutions, real-time analytics, and workflow automation, AaNeel helps organizations simplify complexity, enhance financial sustainability, and succeed in value-based care. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with development centers in India, AaNeel delivers scalable, innovative technology that supports risk management, quality improvement, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.aaneel.com.
About TXAACOS
The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs dedicated to advancing value-based care across Texas. TXAACOs brings together providers, payers, and healthcare leaders to enhance care coordination, patient outcomes, and cost efficiency. The organization’s mission is to foster innovation, drive healthcare transformation, and enhance the healthcare experience for all Texans. TXAACOs will host its first annual conference in San Antonio in April 2025, bringing together ACO leaders to explore industry trends, policy updates, and emerging technologies in value-based care. For more information about the conference, visit www.txaacos.com/conference.
Contact
Sunflower Health AdvisorsContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Categories