Community Center Hosts Charity Fundraiser to Support Youth Impacted by Vitiligo
The American Vitiligo Research Foundation is co-hosting a charity event to raise funds for youth that are adversely affected by the skin disease, vitiligo.
Clearwater, FL, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 12 at 6:00pm, the American Vitiligo Research Foundation (AVRF) is hosting a charity fundraiser event at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center in downtown Clearwater. Guests are invited to a night of games, prizes and giving back in support of the youth the AVRF serves.
Vitiligo is a rare skin disease that causes loss of pigmentation in various areas around the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition affects about 1% of the world’s population. Due to the rareness of this disease, information about it is often skewed, such as the belief that it is contagious. The National Institute of Health estimates that about 31% of people think vitiligo can be caught by physical contact, which is not true.
“Misconceptions and misinformation about vitiligo create a stigma around it which has a negative effect on those dealing with the condition,” said Stella Pavlides, the founder and president of AVRF. “I’ve been helping kids with vitiligo since 1995 and have heard of terrible things happening to these kids – bullying, abandonment, and even suicide. It’s really important to me that more people learn what vitiligo really is, as that would dramatically reduce the stigma and mental stress these kids are faced with.”
“In addition to raising funds at the AVRF charity event, we will be educating the guests on the facts of vitiligo so that they can then stop any misinformation they hear. By doing that, we will educate the society and eventually stop the stigma, bullying and ostracization,” said Tracy Hawkins, director of the CCV Center. “This aligns with our purpose at the CCV Center as expressed by Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote, ‘What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how better you can make things. These are important things. These are all that are important.’”
If you would like to attend the AVRF Charity Fundraiser on April 12, RSVP to Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
