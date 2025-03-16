Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Technical Metals Inc and Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America (MRCA)
Fairbury, IL, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Technical Metals Inc, was founded in 1970 and employs over 65 people in their Fairbury, IL facility. Technical Metals (TMI) is an ISO-certified CNC manufacturer specializing in precision-machined components for the construction and agricultural industries. They experienced tremendous growth due to their unwavering commitment to their employees, customers, and community.
“We appreciated the opportunity to work with our client, TMI, and the MRCA team to help them achieve two essential objectives: one, helping generational owners successfully exit their business in an organized way that enabled value for all those involved, and two, keeping the jobs and services that these types of businesses provide in the United States and continuing to support the community of Fairbury. We hope for continued success now and long into the future for everyone.” -Edward Grattan and Jason Ott, Attorneys, Frost Brown Todd LLP, counsel to TMI in the deal
The buyer, Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America (MRCA), aggregates legacy American manufacturing companies to enable long-term business continuity, protect employees, and ensure growth. They broaden America’s manufacturing capacity by ensuring viable product makers remain in business and continue to serve their clients while exploring new growth opportunities. They align with current management to contribute to the company’s ongoing success. MRCA was founded by manufacturing veterans who believe in the power of American ingenuity. “Made in America” isn’t just a slogan; it’s their driving force.
MRCA Chief Strategy Officer Jason Azevedo said, “Technical Metals perfectly fits our investment theses: a legacy American manufacturer with longstanding clients looking to grow and expand. That’s our sweet spot. We’re excited to fold this metalsmith into our growing portfolio of US-based production facilities.”
“Both buyer and seller instantly knew they would be a match. All parties worked tirelessly through the diligence process with the goal of getting a deal completed. We at Benchmark International wish all parties the best of luck.” – Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
