Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 29 to Benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Empowered Steps, Endless Possibilities - Annual Event Promotes Family, Fitness, and Financial Independence for Women
Tampa, FL, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Get ready to walk for a great cause in air-conditioning. Dress for Success Tampa Bay invites you to join its annual Power Walk on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Citrus Park Town Center (8021 Citrus Park Town, Tampa). Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m., but you can preregister now online at go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2025.
The family-friendly indoor event celebrates fitness, empowerment, and community support, while raising funds to help women achieve economic independence. Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and fun activities for kids.
“The Power Walk is a testament to the strength of community and the impact we can create when we come together with a shared vision,” said Lisette Parsons, executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay. “It’s a day of inspiration, connection, and action — reminding us that every step forward is a step toward greater opportunities for women. Lace up your sneakers, bring your friends and family, and be part of a movement that believes every woman deserves the chance to succeed. Together, let’s make strides toward a brighter future!”
More than 60% of Dress for Success Tampa Bay clients are single mothers, working to overcome challenges and build brighter futures for their families. Funds raised from the Power Walk 2025 will help provide career development programs, job search assistance, and professional attire to support women in their professional journeys.
Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has worked locally to empower women and help them achieve economic independence by providing attire, a network of support, career search assistance, job skills training, and other professional development tools. The organization relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events like the Power Walk 2025 to continue its services. All donations are tax-deductible.
To register for Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Power Walk 2025 or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2025.
For more information about Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s mission, services, programs, and additional ways to get involved, visit www.dfstampabay.org, call 813-259-1876, or follow @dressforsuccesstampabay on social media.
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
