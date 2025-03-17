AccuQuilt Unveils AccuQuiltable™ – an Integrated, Smart Project Design Software for Quilters

AccuQuilt has launched AccuQuiltable™, the first quilt design software made for AccuQuilt GO!® users. Released on March 4, 2025, it simplifies quilt planning with tools to design, customize, and optimize projects. Available in Basic Tools and Block Maker versions, it features a die library, block designer, smart quilt builder, and fabric swatch import. The software is available for Mac and Windows as a digital download or boxed version.