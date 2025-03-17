AccuQuilt Unveils AccuQuiltable™ – an Integrated, Smart Project Design Software for Quilters
AccuQuilt has launched AccuQuiltable™, the first quilt design software made for AccuQuilt GO!® users. Released on March 4, 2025, it simplifies quilt planning with tools to design, customize, and optimize projects. Available in Basic Tools and Block Maker versions, it features a die library, block designer, smart quilt builder, and fabric swatch import. The software is available for Mac and Windows as a digital download or boxed version.
Omaha, NE, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt has announced the launch of AccuQuiltable™ Quilt Design Software, a new digital tool designed specifically for AccuQuilt GO!® users. The software, which offers quilters an interactive platform for designing and customizing projects, will be officially celebrated on National Quilting Day, March 15, 2025.
AccuQuiltable provides a structured approach to quilt design, allowing users to visualize their projects before cutting fabric. The software includes a searchable AccuQuilt GO! die library, customizable workspace options, and tools for managing personal die collections. It is available in two versions: Basic Tools and Block Maker, with the latter offering expanded features such as a preloaded block library, a quilt block designer, and automated fabric calculations.
“We developed AccuQuiltable to support quilters at every skill level, providing a user-friendly tool that enhances the creative process,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “The software is designed to streamline quilt planning, reduce fabric waste, and help quilters make the most of their GO! system.”
Key Features of AccuQuiltable:
Basic Tools: Includes a searchable die library, personalized die management, cutting measurements, and direct access to AccuQuilt resources.
Block Maker: Expands on Basic Tools with a library of 216 preloaded block designs, custom pattern creation, an interactive quilt builder, and fabric swatch imports.
AccuQuiltable is available as a digital download for both Mac and Windows users through AccuQuilt.com. A physical boxed version will also be available at select retailers.
For more information about AccuQuiltable or to purchase the software, visit www.accuquilt.com.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt develops innovative quilting tools designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in quilt making. The company serves a global community of quilters, continuously advancing technology to support creative expression in the craft.
AccuQuilt is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality quilting tools that help quilters achieve precision and efficiency in their craft. With a strong community of quilters worldwide, AccuQuilt continues to push the boundaries of quilting technology, ensuring that every stitch tells a story.
Contact
Sarah LePage
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
