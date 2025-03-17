Fort Myers Home Prices May be Leveling Off
Home prices may be leveling off from their two year decline in the Fort Myers, Florida area, according to a new report on FortMyersAgent.com.
Fort Myers, FL, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The decline in housing prices in the Fort Myers, Florida area may be leveling off, according to a new report in Fort Myers Agent.com, which provides real estate news on the South Florida real estate market.
The volume of sales in the area, which includes Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral and Naples declined drastically over the last two years. But home prices in Fort Myers show strong evidence of leveling off. The average sales price of a residential property, which includes single family homes and condos ended February at $510,751 in Lee County.
But the average home price in Fort Myers declined just 0.63% in the last year to $537,705, according to statistics from the local MLS. The harsh slowdown in pricing losses is attributed to a rebound in the spring buying market. March and April are typically the busiest months for home and condo sales in Fort Myers before the hot summer months return.
Mortage borrowing rates fell to historic lows during the Covid pandemic reaching 3.00% for a fixed rate 30-year mortgage. As inflation surged in 2022, the Fed raised interest rates in an effort to contain inflation and stop the economy from further damage.
Interest rates for home mortgages have been declining in recent weeks, providing a reason for consumers considering a home or condo purchase to get off the fence. Fort Myers is a growing community with a surplus of homes and condos listed on the market, which gives buyers a great opportunity to get a deal.
With more than 20 years of experience, real estate agent Mike Colpitts specializes in getting home and condo buyers the best deals on the market. Feel free to visit FortMyersAgent.com to get more information about the market.
