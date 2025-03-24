SottoPelle® Recognizes Katheryn “Katie” Kuehner, DO, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
West Des Moines, IA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Katie Kuehner’s medical practice is through the lens of optimizing both lifespan and health span, and her patients benefit from her incredibly effective approach to achieving true wellness. Her goal is for all patients to truly “live beautifully.”
Dr. Katie has extensive training and 15 years of experience in all aspects of primary care medicine and psychiatry. With a passion for helping individuals achieve their best selves, Dr. Katie specializes in creating tailored health plans that focus on optimizing nutrition and metabolic function, improving mental outlook, and enhancing overall vitality.
Dr. Katie is a board-certified in Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Fellowship-Trained in Primary Care Psychiatry. She specializes in providing personalized care to help her patients achieve their physical and mental health goals.
An Iowa native, Dr. Katie grew up in Boone, IA, and knew she wanted to become a doctor at a young age. She graduated from Iowa State University in just 2 years and then went on to receive her medical degree from Des Moines University. She completed her residency in Las Vegas, NV where she stood out, getting awards such as Intern of the Year and Resident of the Year.
She practiced Emergency Medicine for 10 years and has since focused on Primary Care and Psychiatry for the past 5 years. She received her Fellowship in Primary Care Psychiatry from the University of California in Irvine, CA, in 2023.
Having worked with patients across various demographics, Dr. Katie understands the unique challenges of maintaining all aspects of health and wellness, including the often-overlooked importance of mental health and mindset. Dr. Katie will work alongside you to help clearly identify your personal health goals and empower you with the knowledge and tools to achieve them.
Dr. Katie will provide consultations, ongoing support, and access to innovative treatments designed to promote longevity and quality of life. Patients can expect a meticulous approach to health that encompasses medical interventions and lifestyle recommendations tailored to individual needs.
Dr. Katie is passionate that everyone deserves to live their healthiest, most vibrant life, and to truly look and feel their best.
Provider Information:
Katheryn “Katie” Kuehner, DO
Koch and Carlisle Plastic Surgery and Spa
4855 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 100
West DesMoines, IA 50265
(515) 277-5555
https://www.kochandcarlisle.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
