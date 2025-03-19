Just Enduring Raises Over $38,000 Through Its Bingo for Bereaved Parents Fundraiser
St. Louis, MO, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just Enduring raised over $38,000 through its second annual Bingo for Bereaved Parents Fundraiser. These funds benefit the nonprofit's programs, which provide bereaved parents with the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their journeys of grief.
The sold-out event, which occurred Saturday, March 1, at St. Cletus School, brought together 400 attendees. Several families placed photos of their child or grandchild at their tables in remembrance. The evening featured music bingo, a silent auction with more than 90 items, and a 50/50 raffle that awarded the winner over $1,000. More than a dozen sponsors helped make the fundraiser possible.
Over 50 individuals participated in Just Enduring’s Fund-A-Need initiative, which asks for a donation of $50, $100, or $250 for one of the following.
• $50 provides 4 care packages. Each gift bag includes a pamphlet of resources, a photo keychain, tissues, chocolates, hot chocolate, tea, and a mug. A note inside encourages using the mug to enjoy a hot beverage or breaking it into pieces, whichever helps people grieve best.
• $100 provides Step-by-Step Guides for 25 bereaved parents. These booklets contain detailed information on navigating the first 30 days of child loss. There is a checklist along with thoughtful remembrance ideas and how to approach relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
• $250 builds A Kid Like You Event for children who have lost a sibling. These events allow children to meet each other while participating in activities, helping them realize they are not alone in their loss and grief.
Learn more about Just Enduring, receive grief support, or make a charitable donation by going to justenduring.org.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
Contact
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
