Ayushman Hospital and Health Services Makes Healthcare Easy with Launch of Online Consultations
New Delhi, India, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, a leading multispecialty healthcare institution serving the Dwarka community in Delhi, is pleased to announce the introduction of its comprehensive online consultation system. This innovative platform is designed to provide convenient and accessible healthcare solutions for a diverse range of medical needs.
Patients can now easily connect with experienced specialists at Ayushman Hospital and Health Services through virtual consultations, covering specialties such as orthopedics, dentistry, infertility treatment, audiology & speech, cardiology, dermatology, ENT, neurology & neurosurgery, endocrinology, laboratory medicine, radiology, rheumatology, diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.
Understanding the importance of patient safety and convenience, Ayushman Hospital and Health Services has developed a user-friendly online system accessible through its website and mobile application. This eliminates the need for physical travel, offering a safe and time-saving alternative for seeking medical advice and treatment.
The platform offers a streamlined experience, allowing patients to schedule appointments, securely share medical history, and engage in virtual consultations with trusted medical professionals. The system also supports seamless follow-up care and prescription management, ensuring continuity of care for patients with ongoing needs.
Saji Eapen
+919821477338
https://www.ayushmanhhs.in
