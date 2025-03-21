Parts Life Inc. Announces Strategic Realignment to the Engineering and Remanufacturing Divisions
Moorestown, NJ, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life Inc. is proud to announce organizational changes to better the company for strategic long-term growth and success. Parts Life’s goal is to create and continually enhance a high-performing organization that drives excellence, values integrity, and fosters collaboration to help those reach their God given potential. This restructuring positions the organization to take on new challenges, expand its products and services, and continue delivering excellence in support of the Warfighter and taxpayer.
First, Parts Life Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Rich Pennisi to the position of Director of Remanufacturing. As Director of Remanufacturing, Rich will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing end-to-end repair and remanufacturing execution to meet customer needs while meeting operational objectives. Rich will directly lead the Remanufacturing Engineering, Supply Chain, and Reman Operations teams while working cross-functionally with the entire organization to achieve Parts Life’s growth goals.
Next, Parts Life Inc. is excited to announce Chris Fest transitioning to Director of Product. Chris has been a dedicated, high-performance member of the Parts Life Engineering team for seven years. Under his leadership, the Engineering team has grown, increasing capabilities, and maintained levels of quality and engineering performance. Chris has built strong relationships with both customers and suppliers, demonstrating a proven track record in performance, team development, and engineering expertise. His deep understanding of all Parts Life Inc. value streams makes him the ideal choice for Director of Product, where he will continue to drive innovation and customer-focused solutions.
In this role, Chris will leverage his engineering expertise, customer insights, and market knowledge to strategically guide the organization in the development, launch, support, and optimization of Parts Life Inc’s products and services. He will lead development strategies across all Parts Life value streams, including reverse engineering, consumables and manufactured parts, remanufacturing and repair, and engineering consulting services.
Finally, Parts Life Inc. is excited to announce the promotion of Luke Elwell to the position of Director of Engineering, Quality, and Operations.
Luke has been a dedicated, high-performance member of the Parts Life Engineering team for 6 years, and he consistently demonstrates excellence in Engineering and Quality. Luke leads with integrity, fostering a culture of collaboration, quality, and continuous improvement. Luke has taken on complex technical challenges with determination, driving quality systems, accountability, and performance to consistently deliver superior results for our customers. His efforts to develop the engineering, quality, and strategic sourcing areas of Parts Life has positioned the organization for continued success.
In this role, Luke will continue to lead and expand the engineering team while integrating advanced manufacturing technologies. He will guide the organization in maintaining AS9100 and other key certifications, reinforcing Parts Life Inc.’s commitment to quality. As the company grows its manufacturing enterprise, Luke will focus on increasing capabilities, strengthening competitive strategies, and leveraging engineering expertise to provide consulting and subject matter expert services to customers.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
partslifeinc.com
