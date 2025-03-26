GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List
San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GlacierGrid, a growing leader in multi-site energy management, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., highlights the most impactful and innovative companies driving environmental sustainability across the U.S. The full list was announced on March 25, 2025, and is available on TIME’s website.
Statista conducted an extensive evaluation of over 4,300 companies, recognizing the top 250 based on three key criteria:
- Positive Environmental Impact: Measured by the effectiveness and sustainability of products and services, as well as the leadership team’s expertise, as assessed by HolonIQ.
- Financial Strength: Assessed using key financial indicators such as revenue growth, employee data, and funding.
- Innovation Drive: Evaluated using the Patent Asset Index from LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, highlighting groundbreaking advancements.
GlacierGrid’s inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to addressing the global cooling crisis alongside climate change, leveraging AI-powered grid intelligence, smart energy management, and sustainable refrigeration solutions to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s top GreenTech companies by TIME and Statista,” said Manik Suri, founder and CEO of GlacierGrid. “This award is a testament to our mission of making cooling smarter, more sustainable, and more accessible, ensuring a resilient future for people and the planet.”
Statista’s industry rankings are widely respected for their data-driven methodology, leveraging insights from company reports, media analysis, and specialized data partners such as HolonIQ and LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions.
For more information about GlacierGrid’s mission and solutions, visit www.glaciergrid.com.
Media Contact:
Aaron Cohen
President
GlacierGrid
aaron@glaciergrid.com
917-385-6589
Statista conducted an extensive evaluation of over 4,300 companies, recognizing the top 250 based on three key criteria:
- Positive Environmental Impact: Measured by the effectiveness and sustainability of products and services, as well as the leadership team’s expertise, as assessed by HolonIQ.
- Financial Strength: Assessed using key financial indicators such as revenue growth, employee data, and funding.
- Innovation Drive: Evaluated using the Patent Asset Index from LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, highlighting groundbreaking advancements.
GlacierGrid’s inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to addressing the global cooling crisis alongside climate change, leveraging AI-powered grid intelligence, smart energy management, and sustainable refrigeration solutions to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s top GreenTech companies by TIME and Statista,” said Manik Suri, founder and CEO of GlacierGrid. “This award is a testament to our mission of making cooling smarter, more sustainable, and more accessible, ensuring a resilient future for people and the planet.”
Statista’s industry rankings are widely respected for their data-driven methodology, leveraging insights from company reports, media analysis, and specialized data partners such as HolonIQ and LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions.
For more information about GlacierGrid’s mission and solutions, visit www.glaciergrid.com.
Media Contact:
Aaron Cohen
President
GlacierGrid
aaron@glaciergrid.com
917-385-6589
Contact
GlacierGridContact
Gerald Zingraf
757-773-9051
www.glaciergrid.com
Gerald Zingraf
757-773-9051
www.glaciergrid.com
Categories