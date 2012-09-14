PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

KITABOO Bags Silver at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Mobile Technology HurixDigital’s flagship product KITABOO has won Silver at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform to create, publish and distribute interactive digital content across multiple mobile platforms. - December 12, 2019 - HurixDigital

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Research Doubts Columbus’ Italian Citizenship Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian. - November 22, 2019 - Association Cristovao Colon

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

Histria Books Announces the Release of "Mihai Eminescu: Poems and Prose" Histria Books is pleased to announce the release on, November 1, 2019, of "Mihai Eminescu: Poems and Prose," a collection of literary writings in English translation of one of the greatest figures in Romanian and East European literature. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies,... - November 03, 2019 - Histria Books

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Right Use of Power Institute Announces First Annual National BePowerPositive Day The Right Use of Power Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado, is pleased to announce October 28, 2019, as the First Annual National BePowerPositive Day. We live in a time increasingly marked by misuses and abuses of personal, professional, status, and institutional power large... - October 28, 2019 - Right Use of Power Institute

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

New Blockbuster THE SERPENT’S THRONE Claims to Leak Secret Intelligence on the Coming Collapse of the Biosphere and Civilization International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost. Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books

Tiffany Quay Tyson's The Past Is Never Awarded 2018 Willie Morris Award for Southern Fiction; Melissa Cannon Wins Inaugural 2019 Willie Morris Award for Southern Poetry The Willie Morris Awards yesterday named the recipients of its 2018 literary award and inaugural poetry prize: Tiffany Quay Tyson for her novel The Past Is Never (Skyhorse Publishing) and Melissa Cannon for her poem, “The Mercury Poises on the Pinnacle of Nashville’s Bygone Union Station.”... - October 22, 2019 - Willie Morris Awards

Timely Novel Set in a Domestic Violence Refuge by Oldham Writer Highlights Domestic Abuse Figures Jacqueline Ward, a published novelist living in the 19th most deprived area in the UK (Government Indices of Deprivation, 2019), sees her psychological thriller, How to Play Dead being published on 7th November 2019. The novel, published by Corvus Atlantic Books, is set in a domestic violence refuge and follows the stories of four women told from the perspective of the manager of the refuge, Ria Taylor. - October 22, 2019 - Jacqueline Ward

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - October 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

Karger Publishers and Enago Announce an Integrated Services Partnership to Support the Global Community of Health Sciences Researchers Enago and Karger Publishers develop a new method of collaboration for the benefit of health sciences research communication. - October 17, 2019 - Crimson Interactive

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

SCA Shuts Down the Sunset Book Publishing Co., Redistributes Its Books Through Lulu Press The Sunset Corporation of America (SCA) shut down its Sunset Book Publishing Company imprint last month. - October 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

MEDrang Collaborates with Enago to Support Their Korean Researchers and Medical Practitioner’s Network Researchers and medical practitioners in MEDrang’s network can now benefit from Enago’s author services. - October 03, 2019 - Crimson Interactive

Enago Launches AuthorONE - An AI-powered Manuscript Assessment and Automated Copy-Editing Solution for Publishers Unlike other solutions, AuthorONE delivers explainable, actionable results. - October 03, 2019 - Crimson Interactive

Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

World Literature Champion Named Home Country's Cultural Ambassador Accompanied by European dignitaries, writer Gjeke Marinaj, PhD, received the title of Nation's Ambassador at a special reception organized by his native Albania's government. Active in many fields, Marinaj received the title for his contribution to Albanian and world literature and culture through poetry,... - September 28, 2019 - Mundus Artium Press

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a Book About an Ant Mathematician at the Publisher Forum in Lviv The book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" by the Japanese mathematician Masao Morita was presented at the Book Forum 2019 in Lviv. “The book was published as part of the Lucky Labs charity project LuckyBooks,” says the company founder Sergei Tokarev. - September 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Utah Media Group Renews Ad Production Partnership with Express KCS Utah Media Group, publishers of such iconic titles as Deseret News and Salt Lake City Tribune, has renewed its content production agreement with Express KCS. Both companies have been working together for almost a decade and the contract renewal is yet further confirmation of what has become a very successful... - September 25, 2019 - Express KCS Inc.

"Breaking Point," A Novel of the Battle of Britain by John Rhodes is Now Available "Breaking Point," a novel by John Rhodes, tells the story of the Battle of Britain and the men and women who fought it. - September 24, 2019 - Author Guide

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

Military Times Launches New Job Board Military Times, today announced the launch of the Military Times Job Board, a section in its digital sites created to connect companies looking to hire military veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses seeking meaningful careers. The job board can be found at jobboard.militarytimes.com... - September 19, 2019 - Sightline Media