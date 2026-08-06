Publishing News
All the news that’s fit to print about the publishing industry, covering market research, promotions, awards, new imprints, personnel, technology, editing software, marketing and e-publishing. Also find information on licensing, book deals, editors, publishers, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.
"Chronicle of an Unquiet Age" Launches as a Living Historical Archive "Where History Lives"
Stretching more than the length of a football field when displayed side by side, the 148 original oil paintings in Chronicle of an Unquiet Age document six years of political, cultural, economic, and global events as they happen. Created in real time by artist Cynthia Warden, the collection transforms today's headlines into tomorrow's historical record — "Where History Lives." - August 06, 2026 - Chronicle of an Unquiet Age
Author and Producer AlwaysBeSmile Launches "AlwaysBeSmile Podcast" Network for Creators
Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has launched the AlwaysBeSmile Podcast. This multimedia audio network serves as a comprehensive masterclass companion to his published literary works, including Easily Learn Bengali, The Independent Musician’s Blueprint, and The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. The show translates complex global distribution, digital rights management, and technical metadata logistics into practical guides for independent creators. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
The Huge Investment in Computer Centers Will Have Unexpected Results
In a just-published book The Limits of AI, author William Meisel argues that the huge investments in computer centers to create the next generation of Artificial Intelligence will fail in that objective, but the resulting dramatic growth in inexpensive computing power available will create an unexpected revolution in how humans connect with computers. - July 27, 2026 - William Meisel
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. Welcome to the New Empowerment... - July 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Extreme Overflow Publishing Announces the Release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Strategic Financial Planning Resource for Entrepreneurs"
Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates. - July 18, 2026 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
Dave Freer's "Storm-Dragon" Wins First-Ever Prometheus Special Award for Young Adult Fiction
Freer's novel is the first in a category the Libertarian Futurist Society created years ago and had never used — until now. - July 14, 2026 - Raconteur Press
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Rosanna Scotto as Summer 2026 Cover Star
This summer, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the power of women’s emotional intelligence, authenticity, and connection in leadership. To illustrate the point, the Summer cover features Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York,... - July 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
J. Kenton Pierce Wins Prometheus Award for Best Novel
"A Kiss for Damocles" takes top honors from the Libertarian Futurist Society, marking Raconteur Press's first Prometheus Award win. - July 13, 2026 - Raconteur Press
Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing. About Eugenia G. Fain Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes... - July 03, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Redfiend Publishing Announces Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems by Award-Winning Author Alexander Theroux, Featuring Cover Art by the Late Edward Gorey
Redfiend Publishing is proud to announce the release of Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems, a new poetry collection by acclaimed novelist and poet Alexander Theroux. This very special collection offers the reader poems on a wide variety of subjects, ranging from its signature title to the kind of splendid, if idiosyncratic, array of poems typical of Alexander Theroux. - June 30, 2026 - Redfiend Publishing
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
New Book, from The Oaklea Press, Explores Whether Modern Science Has Fundamentally Misunderstood Consciousness
Award-Winning Author Examines Growing Evidence That Reality May be Far Different Than We Think - June 04, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Gabriela Marie Milton Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Gabriela Marie Milton was born in Europe and presently resides in the US. She has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns Critical Praise as National Distribution Reaches 115,000 Libraries, 85,000 Bookstores, and 300,000 Schools
Mike Dee is a father, entrepreneur, and follower of Jesus Christ whose life journey has included hardship, homelessness, reinvention, emotional struggle, and spiritual transformation. He writes with raw honesty, deep reflection, and a desire to help others confront the hidden battles within themselves and rediscover who they were created to become. "I Am My Biggest Stranger" is his debut book. - May 23, 2026 - Mike Dee
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
Anthony Losanno Promoted to Managing Director of CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine has announced the promotion of Anthony Losanno from Senior Vice President of Sales to Managing Director. This expands his leadership role across the organization’s business, editorial, events, and operational functions. - May 13, 2026 - CDO Magazine
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, welcomes their newest members who were selected for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Dr. David Pincus as Spring 2026 Cover Star
This Spring, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the quiet power that comes from knowing you belong. This issue features Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon whose work starts with listening to women’s stories and... - May 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
RP Books & Media Spotlights Before the Machines Decide, a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Capability, and the Future of Human-Centered Intelligence
A timely, human-centered guide to AI, judgment, and the inner capabilities people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. - May 05, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor... - April 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
Six Word Wonder 2026 Writing Contest Launch
Submissions opened for the 2026 Six Word Wonder Contest - April 24, 2026 - Doug Weller
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer. - April 16, 2026 - Cal Orey
Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now. - April 10, 2026 - BookLogix
DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube. With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience... - April 10, 2026 - DASH Carolina
Combined Artists Studios Reintroduces Pageant Magazine.net for 21st Century Readers of Character and Culture
The legacy magazine from the 20th Century has been reimagined for today's reader. Pageant Magazine showcases pop culture, celebrity achievement, music, travel, dining, books, video, and lifestyle stories as well as photo and art galleries. - April 10, 2026 - Combined Artists Studios
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
RP Books & Audio Releases Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage, a New Book by William R. Stanek on AI, Work, and the Future of Human Value
New book speaks directly to a growing public concern: as AI transforms work, what will make human beings indispensable? - April 07, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Twenty-Five Years Later, the Gates to Ruin Mist Open Again
RP Books & Audio marks the 25th anniversary of Robert Stanek’s fantasy world with a complete and uncut legacy edition of "Winds of Change." - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
Luminary Publishing House Marks Strong Start to Its Second Year with a Fourfold Increase in Publications
Luminary Publishing House, an independent press dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and bold storytelling, is celebrating a major milestone as it closes out its first year in business. After launching with just two publications in its first year, the company has expanded rapidly, preparing to... - March 31, 2026 - Luminary Publishing House
D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth. - March 30, 2026 - D@W Publishing
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Its Newest Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its new Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women of... - March 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges Core Assumption of Modern Science: What If Consciousness Doesn’t Come from the Brain?
New Oaklea Press release, “You Are Not Your Brain,” Connects the AI Consciousness Debate to the Deepest Questions About Human Identity and Life After Death - March 23, 2026 - The Oaklea Press