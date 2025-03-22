Accofrisk Platform Will Measure More Than 100 Health Parameters Remotely
Accofrisk has announced the global launch of its remote non-invasive health monitoring platform.
The functionality of the platform realizes the measurement of more than 100 parameters of the main body systems, monitors the mental health of users, provides unbreakable analytics by user groups and notification if measurements are out of the norm. The result of the platform's work is the formation of a digital health profile of the connected user and an assessment of the risks of developing a number of diseases. Users connect to the platform via terminal devices - Accofrisk Ai watches, and in the future via wearable devices and the healthphone company's. Parameters are measured every 10 minutes in automatic mode.
The main customers of the platform will be private clinics that plan to organize monitoring of patients' health status, insurance companies that will be able to switch to personal health insurance plans and companies focused on employee health management and oriented on improving workplace safety. To date, industry-specific configurations of the platform have already been created for fleets and fitness.
If we talk about physical health parameters, the platform measures, for example, blood pressure, cholesterol, glycated hemoglobin, lactic and uric acid, about 40 parameters of heart function and blood circulation, glucose, consumed fats, proteins and carbohydrates, digital sleep, the impact of physical activity and medications on the user's body. If we note the mental component of health, it is the level of stress, the degree of fatigue of the person. With the Accofrisk non-invasive remote health monitoring platform, multi-disciplinary clinics will be able to organize monitoring of patients 24/7, insurance companies will be able to develop personal health and life insurance plans, and businesses will be able to make management decisions taking into account the health of employees.
The quality of health parameter measurements has been confirmed by the company's internal tests, and for blood glucose levels by clinical trials at the Chongqing Red Cross Hospital (Jiangbei County People's Hospital, China). The Accofrisk team is currently working towards approval from the Abu Dhabi Health Department for a non-invasive glucometer integrated into the platform's terminal device.
The platform is available to customers on tablets (up to 20 users) and in the web interface, and will also be sold on a subscription basis for connected terminal devices. The platform is hosted by one of the world's leading cloud providers or can be installed at a provider in a specific country.
Contact
Lesha Kalachnikov
https://accofrisk.com/
