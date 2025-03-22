Folkmarketgems Launches User-Friendly Site: Affordable Raw Gemstones, Facet Rough & Cutting Service
Explore our redesigned website for seamless navigation, competitive prices on raw gemstones, facet rough, and wholesale lots. Enjoy expert cutting services and mine-direct deals!
Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Folkmarketgems, a trusted name in the gemstone industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its redesigned, user-friendly website, offering a versatile experience for gemstone cutters, lapidary artists, and gemstone wholesale buyers. Their online store now features user-friendly navigation on both mobile and desktop, making users feel easy to explore a wide selection of raw gemstones, facet rough, lapidary rough, and mixed gem boxes sourced directly from mines worldwide. With competitive pricing, flexible purchasing options, and a first-of-its-kind cutting service, Folkmarketgems is redefining accessibility in the gemstone market.
The new online store prioritizes simplicity and speed, enabling customers to seamlessly browse:
Single stones, pairs, and small bundles for hobbyists and professionals.
Exclusive gem boxes filled with diverse rough gemstones for discovery.
Wholesale gemstone lots at unbeatable prices for bulk buyers.
Advanced filters allow users to sort by stone type, size, origin, and deal type, ensuring they find exactly what they need in seconds.
By sourcing raw gemstones and facet rough directly from global mines, Folkmarketgems eliminates middleman markups. Customers enjoy.
Wholesale buyers can now access premium-quality rough gemstones for sale at prices designed for volume purchases. Whether stocking a workshop or supplying retailers, Folkmarketgems' wholesale portal offers:-
From Rough to Refined: Expert Cutting Services Added: For the first time, customers can now purchase rough stones and have them professionally cut by Folkmarketgems' master artisans. This end-to-end service includes:
A Word from Folkmarketgems Founder
"Folkmarketgems mission is to empower gem artists and buyers with tools that simplify their craft," said Samina Gulzar, CEO of Folkmarketgems. "With this redesign, Folkmarketgems is not just offering raw materials — Folkmarketgems is providing a holistic experience where affordability meets expertise. Whether One is a hobbyist buying a single facet rough or a wholesaler stocking up, every transaction is designed to inspire creativity and save you money."
Explore the New Folkmarketgems Experience Today: Visit Folkmarketgems.com to to browse their inventory, take advantage of launch-week discounts, and experience the future of gemstone sourcing.
About Folkmarketgems: Folkmarketgems bridges the gap between miners and gemstone enthusiasts, delivering ethically sourced rough stones, facet-grade material, and lapidary supplies at competitive prices. With a focus on transparency and customer empowerment, we're committed to supporting the global gem-cutting community.
Contact
FMGS Rocks LLCContact
Samina Gulzar
+66617237765
www.folkmarektgems.com
