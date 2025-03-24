Neurobit, First Taiwanese MedTech Startup in Global Eddies, Expanding to the U.S.
Featuring AI-Powered Eye-Tracking Technology to Bridge the Diagnostic Gap in Dizziness and Vertigo
Boston, MA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neurobit, an innovative medtech startup, has been selected as the first-ever Taiwanese company to be on the Global Eddies 2025 cohort, marking a significant step to expand into the U.S. market. The company will showcase its AI-powered diagnostic medical device during the Global Eddies Demo Day on March 26, 2025, a virtual event that will introduce Neurobit to key stakeholders in the U.S. healthcare and investment ecosystems.
This milestone highlights Neurobit’s dedication to overcoming the current challenge in dizziness and vertigo diagnosis through objective and precise assessments. Vertigo, dizziness and balance-related conditions are among the most common health problems in adults. Nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults experience vertigo at least once in their lifetime. These conditions can arise from issues with the vestibular system, which includes structures of the inner ear, vestibular nerve, brain stem and cerebellum, a region of the brain that integrates sensory perception, coordination and motor control (source: UCSF Health). Current diagnostic methods heavily rely on manual exams, patient-reported symptoms, and physician experience.
“Traditional vestibular function tests take up to an hour to complete,” said Travis Yang, Co-Founder & CEO of Neurobit. “Our products reduce test time to just 5 to 10 minutes, improving both efficiency and accuracy.” Neurobit’s technology enhances patient care by reducing diagnostic errors while offering healthcare providers a more cost-effective solution for patient management.
In January 2025, Neurobit was selected to join Global Eddies, an integrator program designed to help international startups and SMEs establish a presence in the Northeast U.S. innovation ecosystem. “We only accept a handful of startups in the program each year; selection factors include the degree of innovation and benefits offered to the target group”, said Sophia Kambanis, Executive Director of Massachusetts Innovation Network, the organizer of Global Eddies. “With the support of the program, we refine our go-to-market strategy, and build connections with potential partners, investors and customers,” said Travis Yang.
Neurobit has established a network of distributors and customers across Asia and Europe, and is now actively penetrating the U.S. market. Several U.S. distributors have scheduled online product demonstrations with the Neurobit team, and the company expects to receive more interest throughout the year.
About Neurobit
Founded in 2016 in Taiwan, Neurobit is a trailblazing medtech company specializing in AI-powered diagnostic devices for dizziness and vertigo. By using advanced eye-tracking technology, Neurobit offers healthcare providers a faster, more accurate way to diagnose and treat patients, improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. The company is actively expanding into the U.S. market, aiming to transform healthcare diagnostics and solidify a strong presence in the rapidly growing medtech industry.
