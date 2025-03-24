Win a Polaris RZR and Support The Hope Foundation at Pecan Lake Entertainment in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Hope Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance for mental health services to Arizona families in need, is excited to announce an incredible opportunity to win a Polaris RZR while supporting a great cause. The RZR is currently located at Pecan Lake Entertainment, Queen Creek’s newest and most exciting venue, known for its great eats, entertainment parks, and beautiful botanical gardens.
By participating in this raffle, attendees will not only get a chance to win the ultimate off-road adventure vehicle but will also directly help The Hope Foundation continue its critical work in ensuring that families facing mental health challenges have access to the services they need.
How to Participate:
Make a $50 donation at www.rzrforhope.org to The Hope Foundation and receive one entry into the raffle to win the Polaris RZR.
All donations go directly toward helping families in need access mental health care and services that might otherwise be out of reach due to financial barriers.
About Pecan Lake Entertainment: Pecan Lake Entertainment is the latest entertainment destination in Queen Creek, offering a wide array of attractions including dining options, entertainment parks, and a lush botanical garden. With its family-friendly atmosphere, it is the perfect setting for this exciting raffle event, bringing together fun, community, and philanthropy.
About The Hope Foundation: The Hope Foundation’s mission is to provide financial assistance for mental health services to individuals and families in Arizona. With the cost of mental health care rising, many families struggle to access the therapy, counseling, and other necessary services. The Hope Foundation works to bridge this gap, ensuring that those who need help the most can receive it.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Pecan Lake Entertainment to host this exciting raffle. Every donation not only brings someone one step closer to winning the Polaris RZR but also supports families who need mental health assistance. It’s a win-win for the community!” said Valerie Lomeli, Member of The Hope Foundation.
Visit Pecan Lake Entertainment to check out the RZR and for a chance to win the Polaris RZR and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Arizona families in need of mental health support.
Contact
Valerie Lomeli
602-796-3687
giveazhope.com
