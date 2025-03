Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2025 Border Security & Intelligence Summit

Washington, DC, March 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics for the 13th annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit, taking place at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. on May 14-15, 2025. The Summit will convene key experts, decision-makers, and innovators from across DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, & Industry for in-depth discussion on the latest advancements in border security technology and the integration of new policies that are enhancing situational awareness and streamlining decision-making to ensure the protection of our Nation’s borders.Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:· Leading CBP to Secure U.S Borders & Protect National & Economic Security: Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner, CBP· Navigating the Future of Border Security: Innovation, Strategy, & Collaboration: David BeMiller, Deputy Chief, U.S. Border Patrol· Optimizing Operations for Enhanced Border Protection & Enforcement: Casey O. Durst, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP· Intelligence Integration & Collaboration: Mitigating Threats to the Homeland through Transportation Networks: Nancy Nykamp, Assistant Administrator for Intelligence & Analysis· Harnessing Innovation to Enhance CBP Field Operations: Jody Hardin, Executive Director, Innovation & Strategy Directorate, Office of Field Operations, CBP· AMO Vision & Strategy: Achieving Sustained Border Security through Aerial & Maritime Support: James Thom, Executive Director, Domain Awareness Security Operations, AMO, CBP· HSI Strategic Mission: Investigating, Disrupting, & Dismantling Transnational Crime & Threats: Sean Fitzgerald, Assistant Director for Cyber and Operational Technology, Homeland Security Investigations· Facilitating Global Law Enforcement Cooperation to Bolster Border Protection & Intelligence Sharing: Jeffrey Grimming, Acting Director, INTERPOL WashingtonRegistration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. This is a no-cost-to-government event. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at border.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.