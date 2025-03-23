AMPP Supports NTSB Call for Bridge Risk Assessments to Prevent Future Collapses
AMPP supports the NTSB’s urgent call for vulnerability assessments on 68 U.S. bridges following findings from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse investigation.
Houston, TX, March 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, expresses strong support for the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) recent call for immediate vulnerability assessments on 68 U.S. bridges, as detailed in the agency’s ongoing investigation into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.
The NTSB’s findings underscore the urgent need to evaluate infrastructure with unprotected piers and elevated risk profiles, particularly bridges built before 1991 and spanning active cargo ship waterways. The investigation revealed that the Key Bridge posed a collapse risk nearly 30 times higher than acceptable thresholds established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). This risk went unassessed before the tragic March 2024 incident, which claimed the lives of six workers.
“Bridge safety is not just about engineering; it’s about proactive planning and long-term preservation,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “We support efforts prioritizing risk evaluation and using specialized expertise in coatings and corrosion mitigation.”
As an organization representing over 35,500 materials protection and performance professionals across 170 countries, AMPP is critical in ensuring infrastructure assets' durability and safety. AMPP-certified experts work in a variety of sectors — including transportation, maritime, energy, and defense, among others — to mitigate material degradation, improve asset integrity, and extend service life.
The NTSB also urged collaboration among the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide additional guidance to bridge owners. AMPP stands ready to support such initiatives by sharing its technical resources and global network of qualified professionals.
To learn more about AMPP’s role in infrastructure protection and professional certification programs, visit www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 35,500 members in over 170 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
