RIDE to Showcase Its Award-Winning Buses at STN EXPO East
Charlotte, NC, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RIDE will be at STN EXPO East March 20-25, to showcase the Achiever (Type A) and the Creator (Type C) battery-electric school buses, which have been recognized as Best Green Bus Technology in 2023 and 2024.
The ADA-compliant Achiever will be on display at booth #113. Stop by to learn more about our clean school bus options and to participate in interactive booth games for a chance to win prizes. The Creator electric school bus will take part in demonstrations at a ride and drive event to be held March 23, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Earlier, RIDE’s Vice President of Sales, Jason Yan joined STN’s President and Publisher, Tony Corpin on the School Transportation Nation Podcast. They discussed various school bus topics, specifically how battery safety and development enhance electric school bus operation and range.
Listen here: https://bit.ly/4hvV68Q
"For all our new customers, we’re not looking for a buyer, we’re looking for a partner,” Yan told School Transportation Nation Podcast. “We would love to build a partnership with customers and work together on the funding and to provide a better riding experience for the students and drivers.”
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment. Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | Community Relations Associate
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
