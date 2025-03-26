BizFest Spring, Stairway to Entrepreneurial Success 2025
SCORE Orlando's annual small business expo. This year's expo theme is a four-step process for starting and maintaining a successful small business.
Orlando, FL, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As part of SCORE Orlando's services to the Central Florida small business community, the annual BizFest Expo will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the National Entrepreneur Center in Fashion Square Mall. The event is open to all small business owners and business leaders in the Central Florida Region. For a $30.00 admission fee, entrepreneurs can participate in a full day of exciting events including networking, business counseling, panel discussions, and presentations from a special guest speaker and prominent keynote speaker. This year's theme is Stairway to Success, providing participants with a four-step process for starting, growing, expanding, and balancing work-life activities, all necessities for a healthy and flourishing business.
SCORE Orlando provides mentors to Central Florida's small businesses and has a team of seasoned professionals available at no cost to help small businesses start and grow. BizFest is annual educational and networking opportunity, engaging Central Florida's new and established small entrepreneurs with leaders and professionals in the community.
SCORE has helped thousands of small businesses in Central Florida with free mentoring services, and this expo is SCORE's way of encouraging the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, plus the opportunity to celebrate SCORE Orlando's more than 55 years in Central Florida. "BizFest has been a huge success with a maximum attendance," said Lois Perry, Chapter Chair. Seating is limited; register today at https://www.score.org/orlano/event/spring-bizfest-2025.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow, or successfully exit a buusiness. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free expert mentoring, resources, and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.
Linda Shaheen
407-420-4844
www.score.org/orlando
