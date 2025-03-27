"Superman & Lois," "Doctor Who," "Twilight" Stars Plus Icons Shatner, Lundgren, Daniels, Presley Among Celebrity Guests as FAN EXPO Philadelphia Returns, May 16-18

Hoechlin, Tulloch, Tate, Whittaker, Gill, Facinelli, Rathbone Joined by "Star Trek," "Star Wars" Greats Plus Esposito, McKenzie, Giuntoli, Graham Among First Celebrity Wave at Pennsylvania Convention Center