AlphaSaaS Launches Free AI-Powered App Discovery Tool to Help Growing Companies Cut SaaS Waste
AlphaSaaS has launched a free, AI-powered App Discovery tool designed to help growing companies cut unnecessary SaaS costs by identifying unused and redundant software. The tool offers instant, actionable insights without complex integrations, enabling businesses to optimize their tech investments and reduce wasted spend.
Bangalore, India, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AlphaSaaS, a pioneer in SaaS cost optimization, today announced the launch of its free AI-powered App Discovery tool, designed to help growing companies struggling with high SaaS costs and lack of clarity on software usage. The tool leverages AI-driven analysis to automatically detect usage patterns, identify redundant apps, and provide actionable insights — all without requiring complex integrations. This enables organizations to uncover hidden software costs, reduce redundancies, and optimize their tech investments for sustainable growth.
With the explosion of SaaS adoption, businesses are unknowingly wasting thousands on shadow IT, duplicate subscriptions, and underutilized software. A recent study found that 30% of SaaS spend is wasted, yet companies lack visibility into the full scope of their software usage. AlphaSaaS App Discovery solves this problem by providing immediate insights — without requiring API integrations or IT-heavy setups.
“With economic uncertainty, finance leaders are under pressure to cut unnecessary costs, and IT teams are battling SaaS sprawl,” said Mohd Azam, Co-founder & CEO of AlphaSaaS. “App Discovery gives them instant visibility to make data-driven SaaS decisions — without any integration headaches.”
Key Features of AlphaSaaS App Discovery:
AI-Driven App Detection – Identify all SaaS applications in use, including unauthorized shadow IT.
Zero Integration Required – Get insights without complex API setups or security concerns.
Cost-Saving Insights – Uncover redundant tools and unused licenses that inflate SaaS expenses.
Fast & Easy Access – A user-friendly experience that delivers actionable insights within minutes.
Who Can Benefit?
CFOs & Finance Teams – Gain clarity on SaaS expenses and reduce waste.
IT Leaders & CIOs – Identify unauthorized tools and streamline SaaS governance.
Procurement & Operations Teams – Optimize software contracts and vendor negotiations.
“Getting a grip on your SaaS stack shouldn’t feel like solving a mystery,” said Mohammad Amir, Co-founder & CTO of AlphaSaaS. “Most companies spend months wrestling with integrations, spreadsheets, and manual tracking — by the time they get the data, it's already outdated. We built App Discovery to fix that. It’s instant, effortless, and gives businesses the clarity they need right away.”
Availability
The AlphaSaaS App Discovery tool is now available for free. Sign up today and start eliminating wasted SaaS spend instantly: https://www.alphasaas.io/offer-app-discovery
About AlphaSaaS
AlphaSaaS is a leading SaaS optimization platform that helps companies maximize ROI on software investments. By providing deep insights into SaaS usage and costs, AlphaSaaS empowers growing businesses to make smarter decisions about their tech stack. Learn more at https://alphasaas.io/.
Media Contact:
Mohd Azam
azam@alphasaas.io
+91-9620000809
AlphaSaaS
https://alphasaas.io/
Availability
The AlphaSaaS App Discovery tool is now available for free. Sign up today and start eliminating wasted SaaS spend instantly: https://www.alphasaas.io/offer-app-discovery
