Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards - “Mayor and KIB Awards” Honor Irving’s Difference Makers

Irving, TX, March 27, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful is asking for nominations to be submitted for the 2025 “Mayor and KIB Annual Awards.” These awards honor local individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond in making significant contributions towards making Irving a better place to live, work, play or visit. KIB will recognize the winners at a reception on Monday, August 4. Categories include:· Youth Leadership· Educator· Business and Industry· Media· Faith Group· Civic/Nonprofit Organization· Government· Civil Servant· KIB Hometown· Margie Stipes Lifetime AchievementDetailed descriptions of each award, a list of the previous year’s winners, and the current nomination form can be found by going to www.keepirvingbeautiful.org. Nominations can be submitted online, or can be downloaded, printed, and mailed or delivered to the KIB office at:Keep Irving Beautiful, 3000 Rock Island Road, Irving, TX 75060.For more information, please contact KIB at 972-721-2175, or email rhose@IrvingTX.gov .Nominations must be received by Friday, June 6, 2025.Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating our community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of our city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of our city including government, business, church, cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. If you are interested in volunteering with KIB, or making your activity a “green event,” please go to Keep Irving Beautiful, or call (972) 721-2175.