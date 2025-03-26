FantasySpin Mobile App Now Available to Sports Fans Across Tennessee
Leading Gamified DFS Platform Expands to Tennessee, Making FantasySpin Live in 25 U.S. States & Districts
Boston, MA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, is now available for download in the App Store or Google Play by users in Tennessee, as a result of becoming a Fantasy Sports Licensee in the state. This milestone marks FantasySpin’s 25th market entrance in the U.S. (24 states and Washington, D.C.), as the company continues its strategic expansion into new regulated markets.
FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience, offering both free-to-play and real-money contests. Players spin to generate lineups, lock in their favorite athletes, and compete in tournaments across major professional and collegiate sports leagues, including football (NFL, CFB), basketball (NBA, CBB), baseball (MLB), hockey (NHL), and golf.
“With the spring sports season underway, it’s the perfect time for Tennessee sports fans to experience a whole new approach to fantasy sports,” said Sahil Patel, CEO of FantasySpin. “This is a big moment as we bring our unique DFS experience to such a passionate sports market while continuing our expansion nationwide.”
"FantasySpin was built to make daily fantasy sports more fun, fast-paced and approachable for every type of sports fan," shared Steve “Dakota” Happas, Founder & Chairman of FantasySpin. "Expanding to Tennessee is another exciting step in our mission to make our unique DFS experience that much more accessible."
FantasySpin’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation have earned industry recognition, including being named Best Startup Product Experience by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSGA) in February.
For more information, visit FantasySpin.com and download the free-to-play fantasy sports app at the App Store or Google Play.
*Users must be 18+ (19+ in Neb. And 21+ in Mass.) to enter cash contests.
About FantasySpin
The company’s patented game has been celebrated for gamifying the process of building a DFS lineup. Through FantasySpin, users leverage skill and strategy to build lineups in a thrilling gamified experience, one that sits at the intersection of iGaming and fantasy sports. Learn more at FantasySpin.com.
