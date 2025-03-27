XTIVIA Achieves Platinum Partner Status with monday.com, Solidifying Leadership in Subscription and Service Delivery
Colorado Springs, CO, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, announced today it has achieved Platinum Partner status with monday.com, the multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work. This significant milestone underscores XTIVIA’s exceptional track record in delivering successful monday.com subscriptions and services to clients since becoming a partner.
This elevation to Platinum Partner is a testament to XTIVIA's deep expertise in implementing and optimizing monday.com for diverse business needs. XTIVIA has consistently demonstrated its ability to drive significant value for clients, helping them streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and achieve their strategic objectives through the powerful monday.com platform.
"We are incredibly proud to achieve Platinum Partner status with monday.com," said Amir Shalev, VP of Software Licensing at XTIVIA. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication and expertise in leveraging monday.com to transform how our clients work. Since 2019, we've focused on building a strong foundation of successful licensing and implementations, and this achievement validates our commitment to delivering exceptional results. We look forward to continuing to empower businesses with the flexibility and power of monday.com."
XTIVIA’s comprehensive monday.com services include:
Subscription Management: Expert guidance on selecting the right monday.com plan and features to meet specific business requirements.
Implementation and Customization: Tailored setup and configuration to optimize monday.com for unique workflows and processes.
Training and Support: Comprehensive training programs and ongoing support to ensure successful adoption and maximize ROI.
Integration and Automation: Seamless integration with other business applications and automation of repetitive tasks to enhance productivity.
Consulting and Strategy: Strategic consulting to align monday.com with overall business goals and drive digital transformation.
This achievement further solidifies XTIVIA’s position as a trusted advisor and leading provider of monday.com solutions. The Platinum Partner status grants XTIVIA access to enhanced resources, support, and opportunities to further expand its monday.com practice.
Contact
Deborah Guinan
719-387-0981
https://www.xtivia.com
https://www.xtivia.com
