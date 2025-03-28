Cybersecurity Excellence Takes Center Stage at Nullcon Goa 2025
The 15th Edition of the Conference Returns With Cutting-Edge Research, Hands-On Workshops and Industry-Leading Discussions
Princeton, NJ, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nullcon, Asia’s largest hacking and cybersecurity conference, returned to Goa, India, on March 1-2, 2025, following an intensive three-day training program from February 26-28. The event brought together over 2,500 leading security researchers, ethical hackers and industry pioneers from 400 organizations worldwide.
A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration
Nullcon Goa 2025 featured an impressive lineup of industry experts sharing groundbreaking research, live demonstrations of real-world attack techniques, and panel discussions covering topics such as cloud security, malware analysis, hardware hacking, and more.
“Education has always been at the core of ISMG’s mission, and our strategic investment in Nullcon reinforces this commitment while ushering in a new era for cybersecurity collaboration in India and beyond,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. “By combining Nullcon’s deep-rooted community of ethical hackers and researchers with ISMG’s global expertise, we are creating an unparalleled platform for cybersecurity innovation, education and thought leadership.”
Key Sessions and Highlights
Cutting-Edge Research Presentations: Experts unveiled the latest attack techniques, defense mechanisms, and security vulnerabilities, including analyses of sophisticated malware, cloud security risks, and macOS credential theft.
Hands-On Training by Internationally Renowned Trainers: Industry-leading trainers conducted deep-dive workshops covering offensive security, cloud security, IoT hacking, and malware analysis, equipping participants with real-world cybersecurity skills.
Capture the Flag (CTF) Competition: Ethical hackers competed in a high-stakes challenge, solving complex security problems to test their skills.
Live Bug-Hunting Program: Attendees discovered real-world vulnerabilities in partner systems, earning rewards and contributing to responsible disclosure efforts.
Resume & Career Clinic: Cybersecurity professionals benefited from one-on-one resume reviews and career guidance from industry recruiters and security leaders, helping bridge the growing talent gap.
A Global Cybersecurity Movement
“Nullcon has always been about pushing boundaries and fostering a community where security researchers can share ground-breaking discoveries,” said Antriksh Shah, co-founder of Nullcon. “This 15th edition showcased not just technical excellence, but the collaborative spirit that drives cybersecurity forward in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”
As ISMG and Nullcon expand their global influence, their partnership will continue to elevate cybersecurity education, foster innovation and strengthen industry-wide collaboration.
For more details on upcoming events, visit https://nullcon.net/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Nullcon
Nullcon came into existence in 2010 and is managed and marketed by Payatu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, security is crucial as technology brings a myriad of threats along. Nullcon is an extensive platform for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors and other cyberthreats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and Custom events.
