Nullcon Training 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Skills Through Immersive Education
The 2025 Training Program Bridges the Cybersecurity Skills Gap With Expert-Led Workshops
Princeton, NJ, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nullcon, a leading global conference, returned for its 15th edition with an exciting lineup of advanced training sessions ahead of its Goa, India, conference. Nullcon Training was held from February 26 to 28, followed by the main conference on March 1 and 2, with additional training sessions from March 3 to 5.
With ISMG’s strategic investment in Nullcon in 2024, this year’s training program expanded in scale and expertise, bringing some of the most advanced cybersecurity courses to professionals seeking hands-on learning from global industry leaders.
The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals is outpacing supply, and organizations cannot afford to rely solely on off-the-shelf security solutions. To help bridge this gap, Nullcon Training provided an intensive learning experience designed for security practitioners, penetration testers, red teamers, blue teamers and DevSecOps professionals, empowering them with the skills to identify vulnerabilities, mitigate risks and develop stronger security postures.
“The cybersecurity industry is at a pivotal moment. Organizations cannot afford to be reactive in their cybersecurity strategies. Upskilling their security teams through high-impact training is the only way to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. “Education has always been at the core of ISMG’s mission. This initiative under the ISMG umbrella represented our dedication to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and strengthening global defenses against evolving cyber risks.”
The training program featured an intensive curriculum designed for security professionals, ethical hackers and enterprises tackling modern cyberthreats. It also saw active participation from community members, industry-leading vendors and prominent sponsors, alongside an extensive lineup of interactive workshops and specialized bootcamps designed to deepen cybersecurity expertise.
Building on this immersive approach, the training lineup included cutting-edge courses led by seasoned cybersecurity practitioners. Nikhil Joshi, an AI security researcher, conducted a session on “AI Security: Terminating the Terminator,” where participants explored AI vulnerabilities including adversarial attacks, data poisoning and model inversion. This hands-on course examined real-world case studies of generative AI vulnerabilities like prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, equipping participants with strategies to defend AI systems.
With 95% of Fortune 500 companies using Azure, understanding its security has become critical for organizations worldwide. In “Azure Cloud Attacks for Red and Blue Teams,” trainer Nikhil Mittal guided participants through the complete attack life cycle against live Azure tenants, covering discovery, enumeration, initial access, privilege escalation, lateral movement, persistence and defense bypass techniques.
Each course ensured participants gained not just theoretical knowledge but also hands-on expertise applicable to live environments.
Competitive Events With Real-World Impact
Nullcon 2025 featured high-stakes competitions where participants tested their skills in realistic cybersecurity challenges:
HackIM CTF: A premier hacking contest challenging participants in advanced exploitation, cryptography and security flaw detection.
Winja CTF: A hybrid, inclusive competition by the Winja community, promoting gender equality in cybersecurity.
SCADA CTF: A hands-on challenge focused on securing critical infrastructure, including biopharma and hospital systems.
For the third consecutive year, Nullcon hosted an exclusive live private bug bounty program, rewarding attendees for discovering real-world vulnerabilities in Adobe products and Airtel Business web applications, mobile apps and IoT devices.
“Cybersecurity is now a business-critical function,” said Antriksh Shah, founder of Nullcon. “With conventional education struggling to keep pace, scenario-based training is essential for staying ahead of adversaries.”
As cyberthreats grow in complexity, ISMG and Nullcon remain committed to bridging the skills gap, ensuring professionals gain the hands-on expertise needed to protect critical systems.
For more details on upcoming events, visit https://nullcon.net/
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Nullcon
Nullcon came into existence in 2010 and is managed and marketed by Payatu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, security is crucial as technology brings a myriad of threats along. Nullcon is an extensive platform for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors and other cyberthreats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and Custom events.
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
