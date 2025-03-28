Enclosure and Cabinet Hardware Update from FDB Panel Fittings for Specialist Panel Builders
Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings, discusses the latest updates in enclosure and cabinet hardware for specialist panel builders.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The field of enclosure and cabinet hardware is quite established and is one where development occurs through constant evolution in response to customer feedback and the changing demands of extensive application types. This is a process which can creep up on engineers who have a more technical focus, so FDB Panel Fittings see their role as one of informing about important changes in products and service.
In this spirit their MD Gary Miles would like to discuss the present situation. For example, the team at FDB Panel Fittings have calculated that they carry over 116,000 possible combinations of standard components available ex stock at their Online store – clearly there are other suppliers in a similar situation. The product list includes quarter turn lock bodies in zinc die chrome, zinc die black, polyamide black, and 316 stainless steel. As well as supplying standard inserts, there are inserts which turn a standard quarter-turn latch/lock into one with a handle. These include T-Handles, L-Handles, Star Knobs and Wing Knobs in various styles, plus for locks used in dusty environments they offer dust caps, and finger pulls for easy opening of panels – also multiple types of tabs and cams.
With sophisticated ergonomic design, L and T handles come easily to hand and are comfortable to use. Their leverage allows the operation of internal rod systems for multi-point gasket sealing and added security, which is increasingly important for the protection of sophisticated digital process controls. Also available are wing-knob inserts which function as smaller variants for wall-mounted enclosures. Likewise, standard “spanner lock” style inserts for quarter turns enable the use of an extended handle key, which provide enhanced leverage in situations where a larger fixed handle is not appropriate.
These modern variants of proven traditional L and T designs are convenient and natural in feeling during operation, excellent in larger spaces, and suit floor standing cabinets and large enclosures. They are available in polyamide, zinc die chrome and black powder coat, plus in polished stainless steel with a wide selection carried in stock for urgent delivery to customers production facilities or project sites.
Typically, an enclosure hardware stock profile includes many hinges for concealed use on enclosures and cabinets whether as screwed-on types or for welding prior to paint. Other types are suitable for storage cabinets or for thick doors where they may be fitted into the door edge.
Sealing with a gasket profile is generally necessary to ensure conformity with standard IP levels of protection against the ingress of dust/water. Traditional P-type sections and self-adhesive closed-cell foam are commonly available as are edge protectors and sections for inspection windows. This covers a wide range of gasket sealing profiles for enclosures and cabinets including channel fitting and edge clip-on profile sections predominantly supplied in coiled lengths for easy use in production/installation environments.
As an alternative, Swinghandles for cabinets and large enclosures have established themselves as a stylish space saving solution to the provision of low-profile locking, with good leverage for multi-point rod locking systems. It is worth considering the range of options they offer for inserts or locks, with one or two keys, padlocking options and remote electronic security. Materials for swinghandles now include polyamide, zinc die and stainless steel with common ratings of IP65 or better which will suit the great majority of applications.
The needs of specialist panel builders have called forth services such as the FDB Rocfast assembly and logistics program which focuses on lock assembly including all major industry brands – and is designed to take the hard work out of an ordering process that often requires specification of individual lock components, and time consuming self-assembly prior to installation. In this way customers may utilise the skills of an expert team to rapidly identify the optimum specification of components, then to order, assemble and deliver to site, to workshop or to metal former/installation subcontractor.
