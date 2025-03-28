Seeds of Fortune Inc. Opens Applications for High School Career + College Prep Programs

Offering Students a Chance to Launch Start-Ups & Conduct Research with Fortune 500 Partners. Seeds of Fortune Inc., a leading organization dedicated to helping underrepresented students access college, career, and financial literacy opportunities, is now accepting applications for its 2025 High School Career + College Prep Programs. High school juniors (Class of 2026) are encouraged to apply early, as spots are filling fast ahead of the May 5, 2025 deadline.