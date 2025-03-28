Seeds of Fortune Inc. Opens Applications for High School Career + College Prep Programs
Offering Students a Chance to Launch Start-Ups & Conduct Research with Fortune 500 Partners. Seeds of Fortune Inc., a leading organization dedicated to helping underrepresented students access college, career, and financial literacy opportunities, is now accepting applications for its 2025 High School Career + College Prep Programs. High school juniors (Class of 2026) are encouraged to apply early, as spots are filling fast ahead of the May 5, 2025 deadline.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seeds of Fortune Inc., a non-profit organization focused on college and career development for underrepresented students, has opened applications for its 2025 High School Career and College Prep Programs. The programs provide high school juniors (Class of 2026) with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, business development, and research opportunities in partnership with Fortune 500 companies. The application deadline is May 5, 2025.
Career and College Prep Programs:
Teen Start-Up Business Accelerator
Participants in the accelerator develop, pitch, and launch business ideas while acquiring key entrepreneurship skills. Eligible students may receive up to $3,000 in seed funding to support their ventures.
Innovation Research Fellowship
This research-focused fellowship offers students an opportunity to work with Fortune 500 partners. Fellows collaborate with industry professionals on research projects, gaining valuable experience to strengthen their college applications and future career prospects.
Program Benefits:
Hands-on experience in business development and research
Mentorship from industry leaders and professionals
Opportunities to connect with peers and expand professional networks
Scholarship and funding support for participants’ academic and business goals
Eligibility Requirements:
High school junior (Class of 2026)
Interest in entrepreneurship, business, or research
Enrollment in a public or parochial school
Household income of $125,000 or less
Open to students of all backgrounds and genders
Applications are open through May 5, 2025, and early submissions are encouraged due to limited availability. Educators and counselors may also nominate students at www.seedsoffortune.org/nominate.
Career and College Prep Programs:
Teen Start-Up Business Accelerator
Participants in the accelerator develop, pitch, and launch business ideas while acquiring key entrepreneurship skills. Eligible students may receive up to $3,000 in seed funding to support their ventures.
Innovation Research Fellowship
This research-focused fellowship offers students an opportunity to work with Fortune 500 partners. Fellows collaborate with industry professionals on research projects, gaining valuable experience to strengthen their college applications and future career prospects.
Program Benefits:
Hands-on experience in business development and research
Mentorship from industry leaders and professionals
Opportunities to connect with peers and expand professional networks
Scholarship and funding support for participants’ academic and business goals
Eligibility Requirements:
High school junior (Class of 2026)
Interest in entrepreneurship, business, or research
Enrollment in a public or parochial school
Household income of $125,000 or less
Open to students of all backgrounds and genders
Applications are open through May 5, 2025, and early submissions are encouraged due to limited availability. Educators and counselors may also nominate students at www.seedsoffortune.org/nominate.
Contact
Seeds of Fortune Inc.Contact
Scott Medeiros
646-440-4326
www.seedsoffortune.org
hello@seedsoffortune.org
Scott Medeiros
646-440-4326
www.seedsoffortune.org
hello@seedsoffortune.org
Categories