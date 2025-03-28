Rocket Industrial Expands Product Line with Launch of Zenith Fasteners
Wausau, WI, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rocket Industrial, a leader in packaging innovation, is expanding its exclusive Zenith line to include a full range of fasteners, including nails and staples for various applications, along with a complete selection of supporting nailers and staplers from top brands. Designed for businesses seeking high-quality products with cost-saving benefits, Zenith continues to deliver reliable packaging solutions tailored to industry needs.
With over 65 years of experience in the packaging industry, Rocket Industrial is a family-owned business committed to providing comprehensive support that enhances packaging and industrial operations. To ensure expert guidance, Rocket has expanded its team with fastening specialists and provided extensive training for its service and sales teams. The addition of the Zenith fastener line aligns with Rocket’s dedication to supporting customers in pallet manufacturing, crate building, and carton stapling, offering reliable, high-performance solutions backed by knowledgeable support.
“Customers benefit from more than 135 years of combined experience in fastening sales and service,” said Scott Anderson, Fastening Manager at Rocket Industrial. “With a broad range of nails, staples, and top-brand tools, we offer tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”
Zenith Fasteners Overview
Nails: Collated and bulk nails for various construction and industrial industries. Available in different collations, gauges, finish types, and materials to meet customer needs.
Staples: Staples for packaging, assembly, and industrial applications. Available in various crown widths, leg lengths, wire gauges, and finish options to meet fastening needs across different industries.
Rocket Industrial also offers a wide range of industrial fastening tools from top brands designed to work with their Zenith brand of nails and staples.
"The expansion of fasteners marks another milestone with our exclusive Zenith line,” explains Anderson. "Backed by in-house service technicians, Rocket Industrial provides expert support and repair services to keep operations running smoothly.”
More Zenith product lines will be released over the next few years.
About Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial transforms packaging operations through innovative solutions, expert engineering, and comprehensive support services. The commitment to excellence and customer success has established Rocket Industrial as a trusted partner across industries.
For more information about the Zenith line and other packaging solutions, visit www.rocketindustrial.com or call (800) 826-4405.
Contact
Rocket IndustrialContact
Lizzy Paul
1-800-826-4405
www.rocketindustrial.com/
