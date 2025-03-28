MPAI Releases Connected Autonomous Vehicle and MPAI MMM for Community Comments, Starts Up-Sampling Filter for Video Applications
MPAI has concluded its 54th General Assembly (MPAI-54) with the release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPAI-MMM standards for Community Comments and the start of the Up-sampling Filter for Video Applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 standard project.
Geneva, Switzerland, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 54th General Assembly (MPAI-54) with the release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPAI-MMM standards for Community Comments and the start of the Up-sampling Filter for Video Applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 standard project.
MPAI has been working on the Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) project since its early days and released the Architecture Specification (CAV-TEC). Today, MPAI-54 released the Technology specification (CAV-TEC) V1.0 that builds on the Architecture Specification adding subsystems, components, and data types. The specification is released with a request for Community Comments and is available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/tec/v1-0/ MPAI website. Anybody is invited to send comments on MMM-CAV V1.0 to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
MPAI has been working on the MPAI-MMM project since January 2022. So far, two technical Reports and two Technical Specifications on Architecture and Technologies were published. Today, MPAI-54 released the Technology specification (MMM-TEC) V2.0 integrating the Architecture and Technologies specifications and the Reference Software published by MPAI-53. The specification is released with a request for Community Comments and is available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/tec/v1-0/ MPAI website. Anybody is invited to send comments on MMM-TEC V2.0 to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
Both CAV-TEC V1.0 and MMM-TEC V2.0 reuse technology specifications that are shared with other MPAI standard, namely Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD) V1.3, Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF) V1.4, and Data Types, Formats and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.3. The specifications – available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/v1-3, https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/v1-4/, and https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-3/ web pages, respectively – were released with a request for Community Comments. Anybody is invited to send comments on any of the three standards to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
MPAI has identified the need for a standard that specifies an up-sampling filter for video applications with improved performance compared to the currently used up-sampling filters. MPAI-54 decided to kick off the new Up-sampling Filter for Video applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 standard project based on the received responses to the Call for Technologies.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity)
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
MPAI has been working on the Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) project since its early days and released the Architecture Specification (CAV-TEC). Today, MPAI-54 released the Technology specification (CAV-TEC) V1.0 that builds on the Architecture Specification adding subsystems, components, and data types. The specification is released with a request for Community Comments and is available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/tec/v1-0/ MPAI website. Anybody is invited to send comments on MMM-CAV V1.0 to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
MPAI has been working on the MPAI-MMM project since January 2022. So far, two technical Reports and two Technical Specifications on Architecture and Technologies were published. Today, MPAI-54 released the Technology specification (MMM-TEC) V2.0 integrating the Architecture and Technologies specifications and the Reference Software published by MPAI-53. The specification is released with a request for Community Comments and is available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/tec/v1-0/ MPAI website. Anybody is invited to send comments on MMM-TEC V2.0 to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
Both CAV-TEC V1.0 and MMM-TEC V2.0 reuse technology specifications that are shared with other MPAI standard, namely Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD) V1.3, Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF) V1.4, and Data Types, Formats and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.3. The specifications – available from the https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/v1-3, https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/v1-4/, and https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-3/ web pages, respectively – were released with a request for Community Comments. Anybody is invited to send comments on any of the three standards to the secretariat@mpai.community by April 13 at 23:59 UTC.
MPAI has identified the need for a standard that specifies an up-sampling filter for video applications with improved performance compared to the currently used up-sampling filters. MPAI-54 decided to kick off the new Up-sampling Filter for Video applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 standard project based on the received responses to the Call for Technologies.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity)
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories