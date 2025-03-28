Luma Marketing Group Expands to Colorado Springs
Loveland, CO, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luma Marketing Group, is excited to announce its expansion into Colorado Springs. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s growth and commitment to providing top-tier sales and marketing services across the state.
Leading this expansion is Assistant Manager Matthew, who has been promoted and will spearhead operations in Colorado Springs. Matthew’s leadership, dedication, and expertise have been instrumental in Luma Marketing Group’s success, making him the perfect choice to establish and grow the new location.
“We are incredibly proud of Matthew and his accomplishments,” said Mohammed, Director of Operations at Luma Marketing Group. “His leadership has been a driving force behind our success, and we are confident that under his guidance, our Colorado Springs office will thrive and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”
Luma Marketing Group specializes in direct sales and marketing, offering innovative strategies that connect clients with their target audiences. The company’s expansion into Colorado Springs reflects its commitment to growth, professional development, and creating new opportunities for both employees and clients.
As Luma Marketing Group continues to expand, it remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence. The company looks forward to making a lasting impact in Colorado Springs and beyond.
For more information about Luma Marketing Group and career opportunities, please visit www.lumamarketinggroup.com.
Mohammed Albazzaz
(970) 292-7851
https://www.lumamarketinggroup.com
