Announcing 2025 SmallSat & Space Access Summit
National Harbor, MD, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 8th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit, taking place at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD on June 25-26, 2025. The Summit will convene key experts, decision-makers, and innovators from across DHS, IC, Government, & Industry for in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in commercial and government small satellite projects, launch capabilities, and space access solutions.
The event will cover key topics such as innovations in small satellite technology, development and deployment strategies, the future of launch vehicles and space access, resilient hybrid architecture, spaceport and launch infrastructure, supply chain and manufacturing challenges, and critical commercial-government partnerships. The Summit will also feature panels addressing addressing the challenges facing the space industrial base amidst rapid demand for small satellite production, as well as exploring commercial innovations driving the SmallSat market.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
Dr. Bryan N. Dorland, ST, Principal Director for Space Technology, OUSD(R&E)/OASD(CT)
Col Eric Zarybnisky, USSF, Director, Office of Space Launch, NRO
Col Jeffrey Weisler, USSF, Commander, Space Delta 8
Lt Col Aaron Stevenson, USSF, Deputy Director, Commercial Space Office, Space Systems Command
Charlene Jacka, Chief Engineer, SpaceWERX
Bradley Smith, Director of Launch Services for Space Operations, NASA
Adam Oakes, VP, Launch Vehicles, Firefly Aerospace
Andy Bunker, VP of Government Operations, Rocket Lab
Mike Safyan, VP of Launch & Strategic Initiatives, Planet
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit:
Maintaining competitive endurance by leveraging SmallSats in the space domain
Bolstering ISR capabilities with innovative SmallSat constellations
Securing resilient & reliable access to space for SmallSat missions
Transforming launch capabilities & expanding global connectivity
Overcoming challenges of rapid demand for SmallSat production
Developing & transitioning space technologies to enhance space-based capabilities to the warfighter
Advancing resilient, interconnected space architectures for enhanced warfighter capabilities
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, IC, Federal Agencies, Academia and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at smallsat.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
The event will cover key topics such as innovations in small satellite technology, development and deployment strategies, the future of launch vehicles and space access, resilient hybrid architecture, spaceport and launch infrastructure, supply chain and manufacturing challenges, and critical commercial-government partnerships. The Summit will also feature panels addressing addressing the challenges facing the space industrial base amidst rapid demand for small satellite production, as well as exploring commercial innovations driving the SmallSat market.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
Dr. Bryan N. Dorland, ST, Principal Director for Space Technology, OUSD(R&E)/OASD(CT)
Col Eric Zarybnisky, USSF, Director, Office of Space Launch, NRO
Col Jeffrey Weisler, USSF, Commander, Space Delta 8
Lt Col Aaron Stevenson, USSF, Deputy Director, Commercial Space Office, Space Systems Command
Charlene Jacka, Chief Engineer, SpaceWERX
Bradley Smith, Director of Launch Services for Space Operations, NASA
Adam Oakes, VP, Launch Vehicles, Firefly Aerospace
Andy Bunker, VP of Government Operations, Rocket Lab
Mike Safyan, VP of Launch & Strategic Initiatives, Planet
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit:
Maintaining competitive endurance by leveraging SmallSats in the space domain
Bolstering ISR capabilities with innovative SmallSat constellations
Securing resilient & reliable access to space for SmallSat missions
Transforming launch capabilities & expanding global connectivity
Overcoming challenges of rapid demand for SmallSat production
Developing & transitioning space technologies to enhance space-based capabilities to the warfighter
Advancing resilient, interconnected space architectures for enhanced warfighter capabilities
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, IC, Federal Agencies, Academia and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at smallsat.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/
Categories