Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years.
Tampa, FL, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Accelerated Waste, a rapidly growing junk removal franchise, is celebrating its Tampa region success and announcing new franchise opportunities in nearby counties, including Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Polk, Osceola, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade.
Proven Success in Just 3 Years
The brand’s first franchise owner in Richmond achieved $1 Million Dollars on Revenue in their Third Year.
Why Accelerated Waste?
- High Revenue Potential – Strong market demand with recurring revenue streams
- Low-Cost Entry – Franchise fee discounted 46% for a limited time
- Full Support – Training, marketing, and operations assistance
- Eco-Friendly Focus – Over 40% of materials recycled or donated
- Financing Available – Total investment ranges from 139,850 to $139,850 to $283,200 (Financing Available)
Limited-Time Opportunity
“We’re looking for driven owners to expand into these open territories,” said Fred Tomlin, CEO and Co-founder of Accelerated Waste. “With our discounted franchise fee ending May 1, there’s never been a better time to invest.”
Act Now – Franchise Fee Increases Soon
Interested candidates should visit their Website.
Contact
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
